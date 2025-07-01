



The Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) crew, comprising Commander Peggy Whitson, Pilot Group Captain Shubhanshu "Shux" Shukla, and Mission Specialists Slawosz "Suave" Uznanski-Wisniewski and Tibor Kapu, embarked on a landmark 14-day mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS) following their successful docking on June 26, 2025.





Their arrival marked a historic milestone for India, Poland, and Hungary, each celebrating their first government-sponsored astronaut to the ISS and the most research-intensive Axiom mission to date, with over 60 scientific studies representing 31 countries.





Under the leadership of Commander Peggy Whitson, the crew advanced critical microgravity research. Whitson led the Cancer in LEO investigation, capturing imaging samples to analyse cancer cell behaviour in microgravity.





This collaborative study with the Sanford Stem Cell Institute aims to uncover new insights that could inform future cancer treatments on Earth. Whitson also documented student hardware and experiments for the Saudi Space Agency's Microgravity Challenge, which attracted over 80,000 submissions from students across the Arab world, reflecting the mission’s strong emphasis on global educational outreach.





Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, representing the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), focused on the space microalgae experiment. He deployed sample bags and photographed algae strains, research that could support the development of sustainable food sources for long-duration space missions.





Shukla’s participation is a significant step for India’s space program, integrating with ISRO’s Gaganyaan initiative and advancing studies on biological and genetic adaptations in space. The Indian experiments also include investigations into muscle regeneration, crop resilience, microbial adaptation, and cognitive effects of screen use in microgravity, all coordinated by ISRO and leading Indian research institutions.





The crew also contributed to the Neuro Motion VR project, where astronauts performed cognitive tasks using virtual reality headsets while their brain activity was monitored. This research provides valuable data on how microgravity affects mental and motor functions, crucial for future long-term missions.





Additionally, biometric data was collected for the Telemetric Health AI study, which examines the impact of spaceflight on cardiovascular health and balance, furthering understanding of human adaptation to space environments.





Mission Specialist Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski conducted the Microfluidic Design experiment, utilising KERMIT imaging tools to analyse fluid behaviour in microgravity. The results could lead to the development of autonomous drug testing devices for use in space, highlighting the mission’s focus on innovative technology development.





Global outreach was a central component of the mission. Tibor Kapu engaged in a virtual session with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and is scheduled to discuss his experience with Hungarian journalists.





Whitson and Uznanski-Wisniewski also consulted with Axiom’s Chief Scientist, Dr. Lucie Low, on astronaut radiation protection. The crew is preparing the first mission update video to share their adaptation and ongoing activities with the public.





The Ax-4 mission underscores the power of international collaboration in advancing space science and technology. With research spanning cancer biology, biotechnology, agriculture, and human health, the mission not only pushes the boundaries of microgravity research but also fosters global partnerships and inspires the next generation of scientists and engineers.





The crew’s work aboard the ISS is expected to yield significant benefits for both future space exploration and life on Earth.





Based On ANI Report





