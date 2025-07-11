



On July 9, 2025, Balochistan witnessed a series of violent incidents that underscored the province's volatile security environment. In Turbat, a grenade attack targeted the residence of Muhammad Younis in the Absar area, resulting in injuries to five individuals, including women and children.





The victims—identified as Hajra, Mahlab, Fatima, Naz Gul, and Muhammad Ibrahim—were promptly transported to District Hospital Turbat for medical treatment. The explosion caused significant damage to the property, particularly in the backyard where the device detonated.





In a separate but related incident, unknown assailants on motorcycles hurled a grenade at a police checkpoint located at the Sibi-Harnai railway crossing gate in Sibi. While the grenade exploded at the post, no injuries were reported, and the attackers managed to flee the scene. Both incidents are currently under investigation, with no group immediately claiming responsibility for these specific attacks.





These attacks occurred against the backdrop of a significant escalation in regional violence. Late on July 8, the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) announced the launch of "Operation Baam (Dawn)," a coordinated campaign targeting government and military installations across Balochistan.





According to BLF statements and local sources, at least 17 attacks were executed across districts including Panjgur, Surab, Kech, and Kharan. The targets included military checkpoints, communications infrastructure, and administrative facilities, resulting in widespread disruption of communication services and considerable damage to state assets.





BLF spokesperson Major Gwahram Baloch described Operation Baam as a "new dawn in the Baloch national liberation war," emphasising the group's enhanced operational capacity to conduct synchronised strikes over a vast geographic area. The BLF claimed these actions were intended to inflict both human and material losses on Pakistani security forces, although official confirmation of casualties and damage from Pakistani authorities remains limited.





In response to the attacks, security forces initiated search operations in the affected districts, particularly in Kech and Panjgur, where communication blackouts were reported. The scale and coordination of Operation Baam highlight the persistent threat posed by insurgent groups in Balochistan and reflect a broader trend of escalating violence in the province.





Balochistan has long been a flashpoint for insurgency and human rights concerns. The region is marked by cycles of armed rebellion, a heavy military presence, enforced disappearances, and widespread economic marginalisation. These issues have repeatedly drawn the attention of human rights organisations, journalists, and international observers, who point to the underlying grievances fuelling separatist movements and the state's often harsh counterinsurgency measures.





The grenade attacks in Turbat and Sibi, coupled with the broader insurgent campaign launched under Operation Baam, underscore the enduring instability in Balochistan. The events of July 2025 serve as a stark reminder of the province's complex security challenges and the deep-rooted socio-political issues that continue to drive cycles of violence and unrest.





Based On ANI Report







