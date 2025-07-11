



India and Kuwait engaged in high-level discussions focusing on key bilateral developments and the welfare of the Indian diaspora. Ambassador Adarsh Swaika of India met with Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, where he presented pressing issues related to bilateral cooperation and highlighted concerns regarding the Indian community in Kuwait, which numbers approximately one million and constitutes the largest expatriate group in the country.





The talks underscored the importance of the Indian diaspora’s welfare, with the Indian Embassy reiterating its commitment to addressing community issues and maintaining strong people-to-people ties.





These discussions were complemented by earlier meetings between Ambassador Swaika and Aziz Al-Dehani, Kuwait’s Assistant Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs, where a range of consular and labour matters were reviewed, reflecting the ongoing efforts to safeguard the rights and well-being of Indian workers and residents in Kuwait.





On the economic front, energy cooperation remains a central pillar of the relationship. Kuwait is India’s sixth-largest supplier of crude oil, fourth-largest source of LPG, and its eighth-largest hydrocarbon trade partner.





This was further emphasised during a meeting between India’s Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Puri and Kuwait’s Minister of Oil, Tareq Sulaiman Al-Roumi, at the 9th OPEC International Seminar in Vienna.





The recent series of interactions follows the visit of an all-party Indian delegation to Kuwait, which was part of India’s broader diplomatic outreach, particularly in the context of Operation Sindoor. Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, a member of the delegation, noted Kuwait’s strong condemnation of terrorist acts and its influential role within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on security and counter-terrorism, as well as its significant financial leverage in the region.





Bilateral mechanisms such as Foreign Office Consultations and a Joint Ministerial Commission ensure regular dialogue and cooperation across sectors. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has highlighted Kuwait’s reliability as an energy supplier and the enduring strength of India-Kuwait ties, which have withstood the test of time.





These high-level engagements reflect a mutually beneficial and strategic partnership, with a dual focus on advancing bilateral cooperation—especially in energy, security, and trade—and safeguarding the interests and welfare of the large Indian community in Kuwait.





Based On ANI Report



