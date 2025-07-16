



Four Indian Navy ships are scheduled to make a port call in Manila this July, in a significant move aimed at deepening maritime and defence cooperation between India and the Philippines.





Indian Ambassador Harsh Kumar Jain announced this visit during the Stratbase ADR Institute forum in Makati City, emphasizing that the deployment reflects the two countries’ shared commitment to maritime cooperation, freedom of navigation, and a rules-based order at sea.





During their Manila stop, the Indian Navy will participate in various bilateral cooperation activities with the Philippine Navy, including military exchanges, capacity building, and potentially joint maritime exercises focused on security and disaster response.





These engagements are expected to reinforce operational ties and promote interoperability between the two navies in addressing regional maritime challenges.





Ambassador Jain highlighted that India and the Philippines have a strong alignment in their approach to defence-related issues and maritime security, with both states advocating for adherence to international maritime law and supporting a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. In parallel with the naval visit, India is also working closely with the Philippines to finalise regular service-level dialogues across their Navy, Air Force, and Army, signalling a broader intent to institutionalize defence cooperation.





Beyond this visit, India is committed to supporting the Philippines’ ongoing armed forces modernization efforts.





The ambassador noted India’s offer to provide a range of advanced defence platforms beyond the BrahMos missile system, covering critical areas such as air defence, reconnaissance, surveillance, and domain awareness.





India is also prepared to assist in developing the Philippines’ defence industry through joint production, research and development, and facilities-building, aiming to help Manila establish a self-reliant and credible national defence posture. This expanded partnership is underpinned by India’s vast pool of military expertise and the sophistication of its armed forces and training institutions.





The scheduled visit of four Indian Navy ships to Manila this July stands as a testament to the growing strategic and defence partnership between India and the Philippines, reinforcing both nations’ interests in regional security, stability, and cooperative development.





