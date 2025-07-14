



The Axiom Mission 4 (AX-4) crew has entered the final phase of their mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), with preparations underway for their return to Earth after nearly 20 days in orbit.





On July 14, 2025, the hatch of the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft 'Grace' was securely closed and the alignment indicator confirmed, signalling the start of undocking procedures.





Hatch Closure and Crew Boarding: The AX-4 crew completed boarding procedures, and the hatch was closed as part of the pre-undocking checklist.





The undocking process is scheduled to begin at approximately 6:45 am EDT (4:15 PM IST), with the actual physical separation of the Dragon spacecraft from the ISS expected around 7:05 am EDT (4:30 PM IST).





Following undocking, the Dragon 'Grace' will embark on a 22.5-hour journey back to Earth, targeting a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California at around 3 PM IST on July 15.





During their stay, the AX-4 crew actively participated in scientific research and outreach activities, contributing to over 60 experiments. Their efforts were recognized during a heartfelt farewell ceremony, where ISS Commander Takuya Onishi praised the crew for their professionalism, scientific contributions, and the positive atmosphere they fostered on the station.





Commander Whitson expressed gratitude for the camaraderie and collaboration experienced during the mission, highlighting the exceptional teamwork with international colleagues.





Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, making history as the first Indian astronaut to visit the ISS, delivered a memorable farewell speech, echoing the words of Rakesh Sharma, India's first astronaut: "Today's India is still more splendid than the entire world". This moment underscored India's growing presence in international human spaceflight.





The Dragon 'Grace' will return to Earth carrying more than 580 pounds of cargo, including NASA hardware and valuable data from the experiments conducted during the mission. This scientific haul is expected to contribute significantly to ongoing research and future missions.





Axiom Mission 4 was launched on June 25, 2025, aboard a SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket from Kennedy Space Centre's Launch Complex 39A. The Dragon spacecraft docked with the ISS on June 26 at 4:05 pm IST, ahead of schedule, connecting to the Harmony module's space-facing port.





The AX-4 mission stands as a testament to international cooperation, scientific progress, and the expanding role of private astronaut missions in space exploration. The crew's successful completion of their objectives and safe return will mark another milestone in the ongoing partnership between governmental and private space agencies.





Based On ANI Report







