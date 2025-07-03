



Hyundai Rotem has finalised a landmark second export contract with the Polish government for the supply of K2 main battle tanks, marking the largest single defence export deal in South Korean history and the first major arms agreement under President Lee Jae-myung’s administration.





The agreement, concluded on July 2, 2025, between Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz and Hyundai Rotem, is estimated by industry sources to be worth approximately $6.5 billion and covers the delivery of around 180 K2 tanks.





While the precise contract value remains undisclosed at Poland’s request, this deal doubles the value of the initial 2022 contract for the same number of tanks.





This contract is part of a broader 2022 framework agreement between Poland and South Korea, which included four major weapons systems: K2 tanks, K9 self-propelled howitzers, FA-50 light combat aircraft, and the Chunmoo multiple rocket launcher.





The first phase of the K2 tank deal involved the delivery of fully assembled tanks manufactured in South Korea. In contrast, the second phase introduces a significant localisation component: out of the 180 tanks, 117 will be built by Hyundai Rotem in Korea, while 63 will be assembled locally in Poland by the state-owned defence group PGZ.





This arrangement includes the development of a customised K2PL variant tailored to the operational requirements of the Polish Army and is accompanied by technology transfer and the establishment of a domestic K2 production facility in Poland.





The agreement also encompasses upgraded tank configurations, comprehensive maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) support, and is aligned with the European Union’s “ReArm Europe Plan,” which emphasises localised defence production and joint procurement within the EU.





The deal is seen as a strategic move to strengthen long-term defence cooperation between South Korea and Poland, potentially serving as a springboard for further European contracts.





The K2 Black Panther, recognised as one of the world’s most advanced main battle tanks, features composite modular armour, a 120mm smooth-bore cannon with autoloader, advanced fire control systems, hydro-pneumatic suspension, an integrated active protection system, and the ability to ford deep water obstacles—capabilities well-suited to European terrain and NATO requirements.





A formal signing ceremony, expected to be attended by senior officials from both countries, will follow this agreement.





The contract not only enhances Poland’s armoured warfare capabilities and supports NATO’s deterrence posture but also consolidates South Korea’s position as a leading global arms exporter and a key defence partner for Europe in the wake of heightened regional security concerns following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.





Agencies







