



Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has openly accepted responsibility for the Pahalgam terror attack that occurred in April 2025, describing it as a significant security failure and a grave lapse that resulted in the deaths of several innocent civilians.





In a detailed interview, Sinha characterised the attack as a Pakistan-sponsored act of terror aimed at disrupting Kashmir’s economic progress and inciting communal discord within India.





He asserted, “I take full responsibility for the incident, which was undoubtedly a security failure,” emphasising that the attack was a deliberate attempt to undermine India’s unity and should not be interpreted as a sign of resurgent terrorism across the Union Territory.





Sinha explained that the timing and location of the assault were chosen to specifically target Kashmir’s booming tourism sector and the region’s broader economic revival, noting that the size of the J&K economy has doubled in the past five years and that tourist arrivals had surged prior to the incident.





He acknowledged that the attack led to a temporary halt in tourism, with arrivals dropping sharply in the aftermath. However, he assured that tourist destinations closed after the attack were gradually reopening in a phased manner, each with a finalised and robust security plan to prevent further incidents.





Addressing concerns about local involvement in the attack, Sinha highlighted that local militant recruitment had fallen to record lows, with only one reported case this year compared to much higher numbers in previous years. He did, however, point out that Pakistan continues to facilitate the infiltration of terrorists into both the Jammu and Kashmir regions.





Sinha’s remarks were made in the context of a broader review of security measures, during which he directed the Army and security agencies to identify and neutralise the entire chain of perpetrators, enablers, and over-ground workers involved in the attack. He called for close synergy among all security forces to ensure that those responsible “pay a heavy price” for their actions.





The attack itself, which was claimed (and then denied) by The Resistance Front, a group linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, was widely condemned by the local population, with public protests and candlelight vigils held in solidarity with the victims.





Manoj Sinha’s response to the Pahalgam attack has been marked by a frank admission of responsibility, a commitment to enhanced security and counterterrorism measures, and a reassurance that the government remains steadfast in its efforts to restore normalcy and protect Kashmir’s economic and social fabric.





Agencies







