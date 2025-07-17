



On July 17, 2025, significant statements regarding global anti-terrorism efforts were made by Israeli Consul General to India, Kobbi Shoshani, in Mumbai. Reacting to remarks made by India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting in Tianjin, Shoshani emphasised the urgent need for unified international condemnation of terrorism.





The Consul General highlighted the longstanding struggles both India and Israel have faced due to persistent terrorist threats and lamented that unless major world powers resolutely denounce such activities, terrorism will inevitably continue to menace global peace and security. Shoshani underscored that the fight against terrorism transcends the interests of individual nations like India and Israel, and should be regarded as a global priority.





Additionally, the Consul General brought attention to the ongoing crisis involving Israeli hostages in Gaza, stating that 50 Israeli soldiers and civilians remain captive, with the fate of some still uncertain.





He expressed hope that collaborative efforts between the US and Israeli governments would yield a solution, facilitate the return of these hostages, lead to the disarmament of Hamas and other terrorist factions in Gaza, and eventually foster prosperity in the region.





These comments aligned with Minister S. Jaishankar’s firm stance at the SCO. Jaishankar had called for an uncompromising approach to terrorism, separatism, and extremism, referencing the recent April 22, 2025, terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India.





This attack, he remarked, was orchestrated to destabilise the tourism economy of Jammu and Kashmir and to foment religious discord. Jaishankar praised the United Nations Security Council for its strong condemnation of the attack and reaffirmed India's commitment to bringing the perpetrators, organisers, financiers, and sponsors to justice.





Both officials’ statements underscore a shared view that unified, determined action by major nations through international organisations like the SCO and the UN is essential. Their remarks deliver a clear message: only through global cooperation and unwavering condemnation can the ongoing threat of terrorism be effectively confronted and regional as well as worldwide stability be achieved.





Based On ANI Report







