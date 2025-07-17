



The Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army recently conducted an Integrated Firing Exercise in Ladakh, showcasing its commitment to enhancing operational readiness and jointness among the armed forces.





Held in the backdrop of the Indian Army’s Decade of Transformation initiative, the exercise aimed to validate and refine tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) relevant to the contemporary battlefield environment.





The drill prominently featured the incorporation of New Generation Equipment and Battlefield Equalisers, highlighting the Army’s focus on technological advancement and modernisation.





The Corps shared photographs and video footage from the exercise, providing a glimpse into the scale and complexity of the manoeuvres undertaken in the challenging terrain of Ladakh.





This event also served as a solemn tribute to the valour and sacrifice of the soldiers who lost their lives during the Galwan Valley clashes at the India-China border in 2020, demonstrating the Corps’ enduring respect for the fallen.





The Indian armed forces’ strategic emphasis on greater synergy and jointness was particularly evident throughout the exercise, reflecting ongoing efforts to improve coordination among the Army, Navy, and Air Force for integrated land-air operations.





Such exercises are crucial not only for testing new doctrines and technologies but also for fostering interoperability among different arms and services.





The Fire and Fury Corps, through these initiatives, continues to safeguard the nation’s borders while advancing the Indian military’s operational capabilities and readiness for future challenges.





Based On A PTI Report







