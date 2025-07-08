



On July 8, 2025, India abstained from voting on the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution concerning the situation in Afghanistan, which was adopted with 116 votes in favor, 2 against (United States and Israel), and 12 abstentions. The resolution called for Afghanistan to uphold human rights, adhere to international law, and take decisive action against terrorism amid a worsening humanitarian crisis and the enduring impact of decades of conflict.





Explaining India's abstention, Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, emphasized that a "business as usual" approach, without new and targeted initiatives, is unlikely to deliver the outcomes the international community envisions for the Afghan people.





India expressed concern that the resolution did not introduce new policy tools to address Afghanistan’s worsening humanitarian crisis since August 2021 and argued that approaches focused solely on punitive measures are unlikely to succeed. Instead, India advocated for a mix of incentives and disincentives to encourage positive behaviour and discourage harmful actions.





A key focus of India's statement was the urgent need for the international community to prevent the exploitation of Afghan territory by terrorist organizations. India specifically called for coordinated global efforts to ensure that entities and individuals designated by the UN Security Council—including Al Qaeda, ISIL, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), as well as their regional sponsors—are prevented from using Afghanistan as a base for terrorist activities. This stance was reiterated in light of the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terrorist attack, which was strongly condemned by the Afghan authorities and linked to groups operating from Pakistan.





India also highlighted its ongoing diplomatic engagement with Afghanistan, mentioning recent discussions between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and the Taliban-appointed Acting Foreign Minister, as well as meetings at the level of Foreign Secretary. Despite not recognizing the Taliban government, India continues to engage on bilateral and regional issues, particularly concerning security and humanitarian needs.





India’s approach to Afghanistan is shaped by its historic and cultural ties, as well as its direct stake in the country’s peace and stability as a contiguous neighbour. Since August 2021, India has provided substantial humanitarian assistance, including 50,000 metric tons of wheat, over 330 metric tons of medicines and vaccines, 40,000 litres of pesticide, and 58.6 metric tons of other essential items.





Additionally, in partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), India has supplied aid for drug rehabilitation programs, especially those focused on women. India also continues to provide scholarships and fellowships to Afghan students, with 2,000 scholarships awarded since 2023, including nearly 600 to girls and women.





In conclusion, India reiterated its enduring commitment to the Afghan people’s humanitarian and developmental needs and its support for international efforts toward a stable, peaceful, and prosperous Afghanistan. However, India abstained from the resolution, citing the lack of innovative policy measures and the need for a more balanced and nuanced approach that goes beyond punitive actions and addresses the ground realities in Afghanistan.



