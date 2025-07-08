



Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to reach the International Space Station (ISS), recently shared his profound reflections from orbit, describing his journey as "a wonderful ride."





Speaking from space, Shukla expressed his privilege at being among the few who have had the opportunity to view Earth from such a unique vantage point, emphasising the awe-inspiring experience of seeing the planet from above. He highlighted how this perspective makes one realize the fortune of being on Earth.





Shukla’s remarks came in the context of the Axiom Space Ax-4 mission, which aims to expand access to low Earth orbit (LEO) and foster international collaboration in space exploration. Axiom Space underscored the mission’s significance in building infrastructure that supports exploration and a vibrant space economy benefiting humanity globally.





The Ax-4 mission is a collaborative effort involving key partners such as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the European Space Agency (ESA), Poland's space agency POLSA, and the Polish Ministry of Development and Technology, marking an important step forward for global space cooperation.





During his time aboard the ISS, Shukla engaged in outreach activities, including an interaction with students at the UR Rao Satellite Centre in Karnataka via ham radio. He shared insights into life aboard the ISS, discussing the physical challenges of living in microgravity, the excitement of international teamwork, and the camaraderie among crew members from the US, Poland, and Hungary.





He emphasized that international collaboration is crucial for the success of space missions, citing the combined efforts of ISRO, NASA, SpaceX, and Axiom Space in making the Ax-4 mission possible.





Culturally, Shukla brought a taste of India to space by sharing traditional Indian foods like aam ras, gajar ka halwa, and moong daal ka halwa with his fellow astronauts, who appreciated the unique flavors. He described the onboard atmosphere as very exciting due to the diversity of nationalities and the shared mission. Despite the excitement, he noted the difficulty of resting in space, saying that sleep is the most challenging task because of the constant stimulation around him.





Shukla, the second Indian to travel to space after Rakesh Sharma, launched on June 25 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket. Serving as Mission Pilot for Axiom Mission 4, he helped pilot the Dragon spacecraft, which docked autonomously with the ISS on June 26. The Ax-4 crew, including former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, ESA astronaut Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland, and Tibor Kapu of Hungary, joined the seven-member Expedition 73 team on the ISS. Their mission is expected to last up to 14 days.





Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s experience aboard the ISS exemplifies the spirit of international cooperation in space exploration and highlights the profound personal and scientific significance of viewing Earth from orbit.





Based On ANI Report







