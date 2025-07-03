

India is rapidly enhancing its space-based surveillance capabilities to address the growing military and technological assertiveness of China, especially along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and across the Indo-Pacific.

In a landmark initiative, the Indian government has approved a ₹26,968 crore project to launch a constellation of 52 surveillance satellites by 2029, marking a significant leap in the nation’s ability to monitor adversarial activities in real time.

The Space-Based Surveillance (SBS) Phase-III program, cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security, is at the heart of this strategy. Under this phase, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will develop and launch 21 satellites, while 31 more will be built by three private Indian companies—reflecting a major shift toward greater private sector involvement in defence space efforts. The first satellite launch is scheduled for April 2026, with the full network expected to be operational by the end of 2029.





Key Features And Strategic Objectives





Persistent, High-Resolution Surveillance: The satellite network will deliver high-resolution imagery with faster revisit times, enabling India’s armed forces to track enemy movements not just at the borders but deep within adversary territories, including staging areas and bases.





All-Weather, Day-Night Monitoring: The upcoming RISAT-1B (EOS-09) radar imaging satellite, equipped with a C-band synthetic aperture radar, will provide all-weather, day-and-night surveillance. This is especially critical for detecting infiltrations, monitoring military build-ups, and supporting anti-terrorism operations along sensitive borders with China and Pakistan.





Maritime And Land Domain Awareness: The satellite constellation will enhance India’s ability to detect and track enemy submarines in the Indo-Pacific, as well as monitor illegal infrastructure development by China near the LAC—addressing concerns over new roads, airstrips, and military outposts.





Operational Flexibility: The satellites will operate in both low Earth and geostationary orbits, providing comprehensive coverage of land borders and the Indian Ocean Region. The integration of private industry is expected to accelerate deployment, with ISRO transferring Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) technology to enable rapid launches in emergencies.





Data Sharing And Deterrence: India plans to share intelligence gathered from these satellites with friendly nations, bolstering regional security cooperation and acting as a deterrent to adversaries.





Military Doctrine And Management: The Defence Space Agency (DSA), under the Integrated Defence Staff (IDS), is leading the project, with the National Security Council Secretariat coordinating efforts. A comprehensive military space doctrine is also being finalised to guide future operations and protocols.





Why This Push Now?





China’s rapid expansion in space is a major driver: by 2024, China had over 1,000 satellites in orbit, with more than 360 dedicated to intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR). This surge in Chinese space capabilities, coupled with increased infrastructure development along disputed borders, has prompted India to invest heavily in its own space-based surveillance to maintain strategic parity and ensure early threat detection.





Looking Ahead





India’s ambitious satellite surveillance initiative is designed not only to counter China’s growing military presence but also to safeguard national interests in an increasingly contested and congested space domain. The deployment of this constellation will provide India with a persistent, high-resolution “eye in the sky,” strengthening both border and maritime security, and enabling timely, informed responses to emerging threats.





