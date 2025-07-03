



Ahmedabad-based IT services firm Sahana System has announced that its subsidiary, Softvan Ltd, has emerged as the lowest (L1) bidder for a significant contract floated by the Indian Navy. According to an exchange filing made on Thursday, July 3, 2025, the contract is valued at ₹8.01 crore and pertains to the provision of Non-RF infrastructure for the upgradation of the Navy's RF measurement system.





Non-RF infrastructure refers to technologies and systems that do not utilize radio frequencies for communication or operational purposes, indicating a focus on alternative technological solutions for the Navy’s critical measurement systems.





This development marks a notable achievement for Sahana System and its subsidiary, as securing the L1 position in the bidding process positions them favourably for the final award of the contract, subject to further procedural formalities.





The project is expected to play a crucial role in enhancing the Indian Navy’s operational capabilities by modernizing its measurement infrastructure, which is vital for maintaining and upgrading communication and surveillance systems.





The successful execution of this contract could also strengthen Sahana System’s reputation as a reliable technology partner for defence-related projects, potentially opening doors for future collaborations within the defence sector.





The company’s management expressed optimism about the project, highlighting its alignment with their strategic focus on high-value, technology-driven contracts in critical sectors.





Based On A PTI Report







