



Garuda Aerospace, a leading drone technology firm, has recently secured multiple high-value contracts from government departments in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Jharkhand for its AI-powered drone solutions. These contracts mark a significant expansion of the company's operations in the mining and urban sectors, building on previous engagements such as with the Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd.





Scope of Contracts





The agreements primarily focus on drone-based surveys and monitoring of mine leases across India.





Key deliverables include:





Annual surveys for detailed imagery and elevation models. Quarterly updates on mine conditions, covering aspects like mine face, roads, slopes, and dumps. Comprehensive data processing to support operational and regulatory requirements. Creation of digital databases for mine closure planning, ensuring compliance with environmental and safety norms. Preparation of survey maps for both existing and new mining lease areas.





Clients And Departments Involved





Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Limited (GMDC) Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (CMPDI) Tamil Nadu’s Department of Geology and Mining (DGM) Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Jharkhand Exploration and Mining Corporation Limited (JEMCL).





Strategic Significance





These contracts underscore the growing adoption of Garuda Aerospace’s Drone-As-A-Service (DaaS) model by both government and private entities.





The DaaS model offers clients flexible, scalable, and cost-effective solutions for high-precision drone-based services, which represent a shift from traditional survey and monitoring methods to more advanced, AI-driven approaches.





The company’s founder and CEO, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, emphasized that these contract wins are not only a testament to the advanced capabilities of Garuda’s drones but also a significant boost to the company’s revenue stream, propelling its multi-million dollar growth trajectory.





Regulatory And Operational Readiness





Garuda Aerospace holds six DGCA approvals for drone manufacturing and training, positioning it as a compliant and reliable partner for large-scale government projects.





Industry Impact:





The deployment of AI-powered drones in mining brings several advantages: Faster and more accurate data acquisition Improved safety by allowing inspections of hazardous or inaccessible areas Enhanced resource management through precise volumetric and terrain mapping Reduced operational costs compared to traditional surveying methods.





These developments highlight Garuda Aerospace’s role in driving technological transformation in India’s mining sector and the broader public infrastructure space, as government departments increasingly leverage advanced drone solutions for critical operational needs.





Based On A PTI Report







