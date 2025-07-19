



India has strongly defended its continued oil purchases from Russia amid escalating warnings from NATO and possible U.S. secondary sanctions targeted at countries trading with Moscow.





Responding to NATO chief Mark Rutte’s call for “100% secondary sanctions” against nations buying Russian oil, India rejected the criticism and cautioned Western powers against “double standards” in the global energy trade.





Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that India’s overriding priority is to secure the country’s energy needs according to what is available in the market and prevailing global circumstances.





Jaiswal reiterated that New Delhi is closely monitoring the situation but underscored that energy security for its population remains paramount, stating: “We are guided by what is available in the markets and also by prevailing global circumstances. We would particularly caution against any double standards on the matter”.





The Indian government has pointed out Western hypocrisy, as many European countries continue to buy Russian oil through third-country intermediaries, even as they call for sanctions against others for the same behaviour.





Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri reinforced this view, noting that oil markets remain well supplied and diverse—with India sourcing crude from 27 to 40 countries. Puri warned that excluding Russia, which accounts for about 10% of global oil production, would send prices soaring and threaten global energy stability.





He argued that India’s purchase of Russian oil helped stabilise prices and shield developing economies from excessively high energy costs, suggesting that the West’s pressure may be a negotiating tactic rather than a definitive threat.





India’s position is further backed by skepticism over the enforceability and practical consequences of secondary sanctions. The U.S. Congress is considering tariffs as high as 500% on buyers of Russian energy, and President Trump has floated 50-day deadlines for Russia to end the war in Ukraine, or else face global sanctions.





However, such drastic moves could disrupt global energy markets and risk retaliation involving other major economies like China and Brazil. India’s response thus anchors on principles of sovereignty, market realities, and non-acceptance of unilateral sanctions.





New Delhi insists that the focus should be on responsible energy trade without discriminatory or selective application of sanctions, especially when many Western nations remain dependent on Russian oil in various indirect forms.





India has asserted its right to meet energy security needs through diversified and pragmatic market choices and has openly challenged the legitimacy and fairness of potential secondary sanctions, calling on the West to avoid “double standards” while managing global energy crises.





Based On ANI Report







