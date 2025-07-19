



Starting August 2025, the Indian Army will implement a mandatory psychological test for all Agniveer recruits, supplementing the existing physical and educational evaluations.





This 15-minute online psychological assessment, developed by the Defence Institute of Psychological Research (DIPR) under the Ministry of Defence, will specifically measure the intellectual capabilities and stress-handling abilities of prospective soldiers.





The test will be introduced initially at recruitment rallies in the Gwalior, Chambal, and Bundelkhand districts of Madhya Pradesh.





Candidates will continue to follow the current multi-stage selection process, which typically consists of an online Common Entrance Examination (CEE), a Physical Fitness Test (including the 1600-meter race, pull-ups, ditch crossing, and balance walk), physical measurements, and medical examinations.





The psychological test will be conducted immediately after candidates complete the 1600-meter race, the first physical stage of the rally.





A digital link to take the test will be sent to each candidate's mobile device on-site.





Those who do not pass the psychological assessment will be disqualified from proceeding to subsequent selection phases, including further physical evaluations, medical checks, and written tests.





The intention behind this significant shift is to ensure that incoming Agniveers possess the mental resilience and temperament required to cope with the psychological pressures of military life, thereby aiming to reduce stress-related incidents during service. Until now, such psychological screening was reserved for officer-level entries through the NDA, CDS, or JCO routes, making this the first application of formal psychological evaluation at the entry-level Agniveer recruitments. The format and assessment parameters of this test differ from those used for officers but are tailored specifically for the demands and circumstances faced by Agniveers.





This move aligns the Indian Army's recruitment protocols with international standards, where psychological evaluation is increasingly recognized as essential for maintaining operational effectiveness and safeguarding the well-being of troops exposed to challenging and often high-stress environments.





Agencies







