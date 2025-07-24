India is rapidly modernising its military capabilities with a strong emphasis on drones, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced combat vehicles, gearing up for the future of warfare which is expected to be dominated by autonomous and AI-enabled systems. This transformation is comprehensive, integrating indigenous innovation, strategic imports, and a focus on self-reliance under programs like "Make in India."





The Indian defence ecosystem has significantly advanced in developing various categories of drones. Indigenous designs such as the Rudrastra Hybrid VTOL UAV, with its capability for vertical take-off and landing and a range of 170 km, provide the army with tactical reconnaissance and rapid engagement options, especially suitable for rugged terrains.





AI-powered MBC2 swarm drones are designed for infantry support by autonomously seeking and neutralising threats. Furthermore, the HAL CATS (Combat Air Teaming System) project exemplifies futuristic integration where manned fighter jets collaborate with unmanned swarming UAVs and stealth UCAVs for complex air dominance and deep-strike missions. In addition, India has supplemented its drone arsenal with proven imports like the Israeli Heron and Harop drones, and the American MQ-9B drones, enhancing surveillance and strike capabilities significantly.





On the AI front, India is embedding artificial intelligence deeply into both offensive and defensive systems. The Indian Army's modernisation roadmap for 2025-27 highlights the deployment of AI-powered autonomous systems including drones, combat vehicles, and robotic platforms across combat and non-combat roles.





AI also powers advanced defensive grids like Indrajaal, which secures strategic naval installations using a combination of jammers, spoofers, and real-time intelligence over thousands of square kilometers. Counter-drone measures have matured with systems developed by Bharat Electronics and DRDO, incorporating multi-layered layers of electronic warfare, radar, and directed energy weapons that can neutralise drone swarms by jamming or hard-kill laser targeting.





A key element of the modernisation is the procurement and induction of over 1,500 combat vehicles, including state-of-the-art locally made Prachand light combat helicopters, mechanised infantry platforms, and armoured vehicles designed to improve battlefield mobility, survivability, and firepower. These vehicles are integrated with AI-enhanced command and control systems, augmented reality for soldiers, smart armour, exoskeletons, and real-time health monitoring systems, boosting combat effectiveness and soldier endurance.





TATA Elxsi and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s CATS Warrior drone, developed in just 14 weeks, serves as a "loyal wingman" designed to accompany manned fighter jets on strike and reconnaissance missions, representing a major leap in India’s aerospace defence technology.





This AI-driven drone is capable of electronic warfare, autonomous target engagement, and real-time data sharing with manned platforms, embedding India firmly in the global race for next-generation military aviation technology.





India's defence modernisation strategy also prioritises precision-guided munitions, cyber and electronic warfare capabilities, hypersonics, and space-based early warning systems, signalling a shift from conventional warfare to network-centric, AI-driven combat operations.





This broad and ambitious approach is driven by the need to maintain strategic edge and deterrence capability in a region marked by evolving threats. The roadmap stresses synergy between government, military, and private industry to cultivate innovation hubs and accelerate defence technology development and procurement.





India is building a future-ready military force centred on AI-enabled combat drones, sophisticated counter-drone systems, and a large fleet of modern combat vehicles infused with advanced technology. This effort aligns with a global shift toward unmanned and AI-driven warfare, aiming to maintain operational superiority and strategic autonomy amidst an increasingly complex security environment.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







