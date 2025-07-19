



India’s BrahMos supersonic cruise missile has witnessed an unprecedented surge in global interest following its operational use in Operation Sindoor—a retaliatory strike against terrorist targets in Pakistan after the April 2025 Pahalgam attack. Chinese bullhorn SCMP reported





The demonstration of its capabilities in live combat not only validated the missile’s effectiveness but also amplified its reputation, resulting in formal expressions of interest from at least 14–15 countries spanning Southeast Asia, the Gulf, and Latin America.





Key Buyers And Interested Nations





Philippines became the first foreign buyer, signing a $375 million deal for three batteries; deliveries began in April 2024 and continued into 2025.





Vietnam is close to finalising a deal valued at approximately $700 million, aiming to bolster its maritime and aerial defence against China in the South China Sea.





Indonesia is in advanced talks with a potential deal reported at $450 million, targeting coastal defence modernisation and signalling a firmer stance in regional disputes, though as of March 2025, the Indonesian defence ministry had not confirmed a final decision.





Malaysia has shown interest in integrating the air-launched BrahMos variant with its Su-30MKM fighter jets to upgrade aerial defences.





Other countries reportedly expressing interest include:





Thailand Singapore Brunei Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Qatar Oman Brazil Chile Argentina Venezuela





These nations are primarily drawn by the missile’s supersonic speed, precision, launch versatility (land, sea, air, submarine), and its proven “fire and forget” capability. BrahMos missiles, jointly developed with Russia, are also being promoted as cost-competitive, dependable alternatives to Western missile systems.





Strategic And Policy Implications





Analysts note that India’s arms industry is making a strategic pivot:





The BrahMos's export success exemplifies India’s move from an import-dependent defence sector to an emerging arms exporter.





India’s government has launched new production facilities; a new plant in Uttar Pradesh is slated to produce up to 100 BrahMos missiles annually to meet rising demand.





Experts suggest further success will require:





Reducing reliance on foreign technology Fostering greater private sector participation Overhauling defence export policies and marketing to compete with established arms suppliers





Technological Evolution And Prospects





India, aided by Russian collaboration, is upgrading BrahMos's range beyond its original 290 km (post-MTCR membership), with new versions reportedly tested at over 400 km, and work underway on a future hypersonic variant. These improvements enhance the missile’s appeal for potential buyers facing evolving security challenges in maritime, coastal, and aerial defence domains.





In sum, the successful use of BrahMos in Operation Sindoor and its subsequent global demand highlight India's emerging stature as a reliable and technologically advanced defence exporter. To fully capitalise on this momentum, India will need to expand production capabilities and reform its defence industry structure, ensuring competitiveness in a crowded global arms market.





Based On A SCMP Report







