



India's Ministry of Defence has recommended a ground breaking ₹61,000 crore collaboration with France's Safran to co-develop next-generation fighter jet engines, marking a pivotal moment in the nation's journey toward defence self-reliance and technological sovereignty.





This strategic partnership represents far more than a procurement deal—it constitutes a comprehensive technology transfer initiative that promises to transform India's aerospace capabilities and position the country as a global player in advanced engine manufacturing.





Following extensive technical evaluations by a high-level committee, India selected Safran's proposal over competing offers from the UK's Rolls-Royce. The decision was driven by several critical factors that aligned with India's long-term strategic objectives.





Safran's proposal distinguished itself through its commitment to complete technology transfer, including full intellectual property rights ownership for India, and a development timeline that synchronises perfectly with the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program.





The evaluation process examined technical parameters including thrust capability, production readiness, cost-effectiveness, and most crucially, the extent of technology transfer offered. Safran's roadmap dovetails with AMCA's prototype rollout planned for 2027 and first flight scheduled for 2028, ensuring seamless integration of the indigenous engine development with India's flagship fighter program.





The partnership's most significant aspect lies in its unprecedented scope of technology transfer. Unlike traditional defence deals where foreign partners retain core intellectual property, Safran has committed to transferring 100% technology ownership to India, including critical manufacturing know-how for single-crystal blades, laser drilling techniques, and advanced hot-end technologies. This comprehensive transfer encompasses design, development, certification, and production phases, enabling India to achieve true technological autonomy in engine manufacturing.





India's Ambassador to France, Jawed Ashraf, confirmed that this arrangement represents a paradigm shift in international defence technology partnerships, providing India with complete control over engine design, production, and future modifications without external restrictions. The collaboration will establish sophisticated manufacturing capabilities within India, with Safran expanding its existing operations to support the new partnership.





This partnership directly addresses one of India's most pressing strategic vulnerabilities: complete dependence on foreign engines for all domestically produced fighter aircraft. Currently, every Indian fighter jet—including the TEJAS, Sukhoi, and future AMCA prototypes—relies on imported propulsion systems. Engine and maintenance costs constitute approximately 40-60% of a fighter aircraft's lifecycle expenditure, making indigenous engine capability crucial for both operational readiness and cost control.





India's previous domestic engine development effort, the Kaveri project launched in the 1980s by DRDO's Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), failed to achieve the required thrust specifications for frontline fighters. Despite receiving only ₹386 crore in initial funding compared to the $1+ billion investments made by successful international programs, the Kaveri project provided valuable learning experiences that are now being applied to current collaborative efforts.





AMCA Program Integration And Timeline





The co-developed 120 kilo-newton thrust engine will primarily power India's AMCA Mark-2 variant, which requires more powerful propulsion than the initial AMCA Mark-1 that will use General Electric F414 engines. This phased approach allows India to proceed with fifth-generation fighter development while simultaneously building indigenous engine capabilities for future variants.





According to current projections, India will require approximately 250 of these advanced engines over the next decade to equip seven AMCA squadrons for the Indian Air Force, with potential additional requirements for naval variants. The engine's modular design includes provisions for future upgrades to reach 125-145 kilo-newton thrust levels, ensuring compatibility with potential sixth-generation platforms that could replace India's ageing Sukhoi fleet by 2045-50.





The partnership extends beyond engine development to establish a comprehensive aerospace manufacturing ecosystem in India. Safran's existing Indian operations, including facilities in Hyderabad and collaborations with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), will be significantly expanded. The company is establishing a new Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facility in Hyderabad dedicated to M88 military engines, creating approximately 150 jobs initially with potential expansion to 750 positions.





This manufacturing base development aligns with India's broader defence industrialization goals under the "Make in India" initiative. India's defence production has grown from ₹46,429 crore in 2014-15 to a record ₹1,27,265 crore in 2023-24, representing a 174% increase. The private sector's share in defence production has reached 21%, with over 430 licensed companies and approximately 16,000 micro, small, and medium enterprises contributing to the defence industrial base.





Strategic Diversification From US Dependence





This partnership provides India with strategic alternatives to US-dominated engine supply chains, particularly important given ongoing negotiations with General Electric for F414 engine technology transfer that have experienced delays and cost escalations. The diversified approach allows India to leverage competitive dynamics between suppliers while building comprehensive indigenous capabilities across different engine classes.





The collaboration with France also strengthens Indo-Pacific strategic partnerships, as France maintains significant defence interests in the region and shares India's concerns about maintaining strategic autonomy amid great power competition.





India's ₹61,000 crore fighter jet engine partnership with Safran represents a transformational milestone in the nation's defence modernization journey. By securing complete technology transfer, establishing indigenous manufacturing capabilities, and reducing critical foreign dependencies, this collaboration positions India to achieve genuine defence self-reliance while contributing to global aerospace innovation.





The partnership's success could serve as a model for future technology collaborations that balance immediate operational needs with long-term strategic autonomy objectives, ultimately strengthening India's position as a rising aerospace power.





