



Chennai-based start-up AstroX Aerospace has successfully completed the high-altitude trials of its indigenous drone, the AstroX X Pro, under the supervision of the Indian Army at an altitude of 15,000 feet. This milestone highlights the drone's capability to operate effectively in challenging extreme altitude conditions, which is significant for defence and surveillance applications.





The completion of these trials marks a key achievement in India's push toward self-reliance in advanced drone technology and defence equipment.





AstroX Aerospace, founded in 2022 and based in Chennai, specialises in deep-tech drone solutions for a variety of sectors including agriculture, surveillance, inspection, surveying, and defence.





The AstroX X Pro drone is designed to provide enhanced industrial surveillance and inspection capabilities, featuring an impressive endurance time of about 70 minutes, which is crucial for sustained operations at high altitudes. The successful Indian Army trials affirm the drone's readiness for operational deployment in domains requiring robust aerial surveillance and reconnaissance in tough terrains.





The Indian Army's involvement in these trials underscores its growing focus on integrating indigenous technologies into its arsenal, in alignment with the national "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative to boost domestic defence manufacturing.





Indian defence forces are increasingly prioritising procurement from local start-ups and manufacturers to enhance technological edge and strategic autonomy. The AstroX X Pro’s successful demonstration at 15,000 feet further demonstrates the capabilities of Indian drone start-ups like AstroX Aerospace to meet rigorous military standards and contribute to the modernisation of India’s defence systems.





AstroX Aerospace continues to innovate in drone technology, working on AI-powered and 5G/4G-enabled products aimed at long-range logistics, healthcare delivery, and other industrial applications, positioning itself as a significant player in India’s evolving drone ecosystem.





The completion of these trials not only establishes the drone’s technical performance but also strengthens the collaborative ties between Indian defence institutions and private sector innovators.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







