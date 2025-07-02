



At the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting held in Washington, DC, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered a strong statement on India's counterterrorism stance, particularly in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, most of whom were tourists.





Jaishankar emphasised that India has every right to defend its people against terrorism and that this right would be exercised decisively. He called on Quad partners—the United States, Japan, and Australia—to understand and appreciate India's position, underscoring the expectation of solidarity from strategic allies in the face of such threats.





Jaishankar referenced Operation Sindoor, launched by India on May 7 as a direct response to the Pahalgam attack. This operation targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and was followed by several days of military confrontation between India and Pakistan. Jaishankar made it clear that India would not tolerate terrorism or nuclear blackmail and would act against those responsible for attacks on its citizens.





Beyond counterterrorism, the meeting reaffirmed the Quad's shared commitment to a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific. Jaishankar highlighted the importance of ensuring that nations in the region have the freedom to make independent choices regarding development and security, which is central to the Quad's vision.





He noted significant progress in Quad initiatives across the maritime domain, logistics, education, and political coordination, and mentioned efforts to streamline working groups for greater cohesion and efficiency.





Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya also addressed the strategic significance of the Indo-Pacific, noting that the region is the engine of the global economy and that its peace and stability are vital for international prosperity. He stressed the important role the four Quad countries play in maintaining regional stability.





Jaishankar concluded by announcing India's intention to host the next Quad Summit, expressing optimism about making it productive through collaborative proposals from all partners. The meeting overall reinforced the Quad's unity on regional security, counterterrorism, and the pursuit of a stable, rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific.





