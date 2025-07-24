



India and Israel have taken a significant step to deepen their defence cooperation, reaffirming their strategic partnership with a focus on a long-term perspective. On July 23, 2025, India's Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh met with Major General (Res) Amir Baram, Director General of Israel's Ministry of Defence, in New Delhi.





Both sides agreed to strengthen bilateral defence ties and jointly work towards establishing an institutional framework to further deepen their defence cooperation. This framework aims to institutionalise and sustain the growing defence partnership between the two nations.





During the meeting, Major General Baram condemned the terrorist attack that occurred in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, where 26 people, including one foreign national, were killed.





He expressed Israel's full support for India's fight against terrorism. In response, Defence Secretary Singh reiterated India’s zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and condemned the October 7, 2023 terrorist attacks in Israel, where over 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage by Hamas militants. He also called for the immediate release of all hostages taken in those attacks.





The two officials reviewed the progress of ongoing defence collaboration activities since their last Joint Working Group meeting held in India in July 2024. The visit of Major General Baram was described as a pivotal step, reinforcing the mutual commitment of India and Israel to enhance their strategic defence partnership.





The enhanced cooperation reflects shared concerns and defence objectives, with Israel being a significant supplier of advanced defence technology to India, including weapons systems that have played crucial roles in recent border conflicts involving India.





This development signals a continued and strengthened robust defence relationship, emphasizing long-term strategic planning and collaboration, which is expected to include expanded joint programmes and institutionalised mechanisms for cooperation.





Based On ANI Report







