Rajasthan Nuclear Power Plant (RAPS) located at Rawatbhata in the state of Rajasthan





The Government of India has laid out an ambitious and comprehensive roadmap to expand its nuclear energy capacity to approximately 22,480 MW by 2031-32, leveraging a combination of indigenous reactor technologies and strategic international partnerships. This plan underscores India's commitment to nuclear power as a critical component of its clean energy transition, energy security, and long-term sustainability goals.





Currently, India operates 24 nuclear reactors that collectively generate about 8,780 MW. There are eight reactors under construction expected to add 6,600 MW, including indigenous 700 MW Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) at Rajasthan (RAPP 8) and Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojana (GHAVP) Units 1 and 2, as well as the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam.





Concurrently, international collaborations continue, with Light Water Reactors (LWRs) being built with foreign assistance, such as the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant Units 3 to 6. These efforts highlight a balanced approach that combines India's domestic nuclear capabilities with necessary global technology partnerships.





Beyond these, ten additional reactors have entered the pre-project and sanctioned stages, anticipated to contribute an additional 7,000 MW. These include reactor projects at sites like Kaiga Units 5 and 6, GHAVP Units 3 and 4, Chutka Units 1 and 2 in Madhya Pradesh, and all four units planned at Mahi Banswara in Rajasthan.





Together, the commissioning of these facilities will push India's nuclear capacity to around 22,480 MW by 2031-32, a goal reconfirmed by government officials including Minister of State Dr. Jitendra Singh.





India’s three-stage nuclear program remains the backbone of this expansion strategy. It is designed to optimise the use of limited uranium resources and abundant thorium deposits through a closed nuclear fuel cycle. Stage one relies on PHWRs using natural uranium; stage two progresses to Fast Breeder Reactors (FBRs) which recycle fuel to extend resource utilisation; and stage three envisions thorium-based reactors. The Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) is a key milestone within this framework, which recently achieved criticality signalling progress in breeder technology development.





Looking forward, India is also focusing on new-generation nuclear technologies such as Bharat Small Reactors (BSRs) and Small Modular Reactors (SMRs). These smaller, scalable reactors are intended to support decarbonisation in industries difficult to electrify by renewables alone and to complement grid stability with flexible deployments.





The government has sanctioned ₹20,000 crore (about $2.5 billion) exclusively for a Nuclear Energy Mission dedicated to research and development of SMRs. The goal is to develop at least five indigenously designed SMRs operational by 2033, with aspirations for expanded production of 40-50 SMRs within the coming decade. International collaboration in SMR fuel supply chains and design is also a significant part of this mission, positioning India as a future exporter of nuclear technology and expertise.





The government's roadmap not only focuses on capacity augmentation but also places high importance on nuclear safety, environmental sustainability, and self-reliance. Recent legislative reforms have opened the sector for private sector participation, enabling greater innovation and faster deployment. These initiatives align with India's commitments to carbon emission reduction and energy security, complementing its broader "Viksit Bharat" strategy aiming at comprehensive developmental goals by 2047.





India plans to nearly triple its nuclear power capacity from the current 8,780 MW to around 22,480 MW by 2031-32, driven by a diversified reactor portfolio that includes indigenous PHWRs, fast breeder reactors, and a significant push into modular small reactors.





This expansion is supported by a substantial government investment in R&D and reforms to encourage broader sector participation, reflecting India's long-term strategy to harness nuclear energy as a sustainable, secure, and self-reliant pillar of its future energy landscape.





PIB







