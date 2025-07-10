



The ‘Keel Laying’ ceremony for the third Fleet Support Ship (FSS) of the Indian Navy was held on July 9, 2025, at the L&T Shipyard in Kattupalli, marking a significant milestone in India's ongoing efforts to enhance maritime self-reliance and operational endurance.





The ceremony was attended by Vice Admiral Rajaram Swaminathan, Controller Warship Production & Acquisition, along with senior officials from the Indian Navy, Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), and Larsen & Toubro (L&T).





This event signifies the formal commencement of hull construction for the third vessel under a contract signed in August 2023 between the Indian Navy and HSL for the acquisition of five Fleet Support Ships.





Deliveries for these ships are scheduled to begin in mid-2027. To optimize national shipbuilding capacity and ensure adherence to strict delivery timelines, HSL has sub-contracted the construction of two ships to L&T Shipyard, exemplifying a robust public-private partnership in India’s defence sector.





The Fleet Support Ships, each with a displacement exceeding 40,000 tons, are designed to supply fuel, fresh water, ammunition, and stores to naval task forces at sea. This capability will enable the Indian Navy to conduct extended fleet operations, thereby enhancing its blue water operational reach and endurance.





In addition to their primary logistics role, these ships are also equipped to support Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations, facilitating rapid evacuation and delivery of relief materials during natural disasters.





The FSS project is a testament to India's commitment to indigenization, as the ships are both designed and constructed domestically, with equipment sourced from Indian Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).





This initiative aligns with national priorities such as Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India, and Make for the World, and is expected to provide a significant boost to the Indian shipbuilding industry by generating employment, nurturing indigenous capabilities, and strengthening India’s maritime sovereignty.





Agencies







