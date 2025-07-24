Krishna Defence and Allied Industries' Jalkapi unmanned submarine





Krishna Defence And Allied Industries Ltd (KDAIL) has initiated the construction of India's largest and most advanced Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV), named the Jalkapi Extra-Large Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (XLUUV), marking a significant milestone in India's indigenous defence technology.





The ceremonial plate-cutting event took place on June 10, 2025, at KDAIL’s manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, in the presence of senior Indian Navy officials, including Vice Admiral R. Swaminathan. This project aligns with the Indian government's Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, emphasising self-reliance in strategic defence capabilities.





The Jalkapi XLUUV is designed by the Indian Navy's Directorate of Naval Design – Submarine Design Group (DND-SDG) and is being jointly developed by KDAIL, Rekise Marine, and the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).





This unmanned submarine measures 11 meters in length, has a streamlined cylindrical hull to enhance stealth and underwater maneuverability, and weighs approximately 20 tons. It is capable of operating at depths of up to 300 meters and can sustain autonomous underwater missions lasting 30 to 45 days, placing it on par with comparable global platforms such as Boeing’s Orca XLUUV.





Equipped with an advanced suite of technologies, the Jalkapi features electro-optical/infrared cameras, multi-beam echo sounders, passive sonar arrays, and conductivity, temperature, and depth (CTD) sensors, enabling it to undertake diverse missions including intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), anti-submarine warfare (ASW), mine countermeasures, and subsea mapping.





Its autonomous operational systems support seamless transitions between submerged and surface navigation, with modular payload bays for mission adaptation, autonomous docking, battery management, and failsafe emergency protocols that enable independent deployment from harbours or naval vessels.





The construction process involves an estimated 18 months of build time with a team exceeding 100 engineers and technicians, where KDAIL leads the structural build in Halol, followed by integration of electronics by partner firms before final handover to the Indian Navy.





The Jalkapi project symbolises not just a technological advancement but a strategic step toward strengthening India’s maritime situational awareness and dominance in the Indo-Pacific underwater domain, ultimately reducing risks to human crews during critical underwater operations.





This initiative demonstrates India's growing expertise in unmanned underwater systems and its commitment to developing cutting-edge autonomous defence platforms domestically, positioning the nation as a leader in underwater warfare technology among global powers.