



Union Minister Piyush Goyal has underscored India’s growing stature as a preferred supplier in the global defence and aerospace sectors, attributing this rise to the country’s strengthening relationships with developed nations and its burgeoning innovation ecosystem.





During his recent visit to the Aerospace Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Devanahalli, Bengaluru, Goyal expressed strong optimism about India’s trajectory, highlighting the significant strides being made in design, innovation, and intellectual property generation through global capability centres established in the country.





He noted that India is not only emerging as a hub for designing and innovating advanced technologies but is also on the path to increasing the number of patents filed domestically, thereby enhancing its role in the global supply chain for defence and aerospace products.





Goyal emphasised that the collaborative environment fostered by the SEZs, coupled with India’s proactive engagement with international partners, positions the country as a key player in the global aerospace and defence landscape.





He pointed out that while the SEZ itself may not directly facilitate collaborations between Indian start-ups and global aerospace giants, there is considerable potential for building bridges between these entities.





To this end, Goyal mentioned his intention to involve Start-Up India in leveraging the expertise and networks of established companies to connect innovative Indian start-ups with international opportunities in the defence and aerospace sectors.





Reflecting on India’s journey towards becoming a global aerospace hub, Goyal remarked that the development of dedicated defence and aerospace zones—beginning with the legacy of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and now expanding with new units and facilities—marks the start of a transformative era for the industry.





He reiterated his confidence that, with ongoing advancements and the nurturing of international partnerships, India will soon be recognised as a globally relevant partner in the defence and aerospace supply chains.





The minister’s statements highlight a clear vision for India’s future, driven by innovation, collaboration, and a robust policy framework aimed at making the country a leader in these strategically vital sectors.





Based On Mint Report







