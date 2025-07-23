



Pakistan raised the Kashmir issue and the Indus Waters Treaty dispute with India at the United Nations during its presidency of the UN Security Council in July 2025. Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar emphasised that Jammu and Kashmir remains one of the oldest unresolved disputes on the UN agenda.





He stated that Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory, and its final status should be resolved per UN Security Council resolutions and the self-determination rights of the Kashmiri people. Dar rejected any superficial measures as substitutes for Kashmiris' inalienable right of self-determination, as guaranteed by the Security Council resolutions.





Pakistan also highlighted the ongoing tensions over the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), a 65-year-old water-sharing agreement between India and Pakistan. Dar criticized India for placing the treaty in abeyance following the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, accusing India of illegally and unilaterally suspending the treaty on baseless grounds to withhold water from about 240 million Pakistanis dependent on it for their livelihoods and survival.





He framed the treaty as a notable example of dialogue and diplomacy that Pakistan believes India is undermining.





India, in response at the UN, strongly rejected Pakistan’s claims. India's representative said that India has always acted responsibly as the upper riparian state and that the suspension of the treaty was a reaction to Pakistan’s failure to curb cross-border terrorism, particularly after the Pahalgam attack in April 2025 which killed 26 civilians.





India accused Pakistan of violating the spirit of the treaty by supporting terrorism and causing three wars with India. India argued that the current security situation represents a fundamental change in circumstances that legally allow India to suspend the treaty under international law.





Furthermore, Pakistan aimed to raise the global profile of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at the UN during its presidency, seeking closer cooperation between the UN and the OIC on issues like international security.





The OIC comprises 57 member nations and has frequently criticized India’s policy in Jammu and Kashmir, especially post-2019 when India revoked Article 370. However, India expressed serious concerns about the OIC's role at the UN, concerned about the group's political stance on Kashmir and its geographic incoherence, and was expected to counter Pakistan’s attempts diplomatically.





This diplomatic exchange at the UN forms part of a broader tense backdrop. The Kashmir conflict remains deeply disputed, with Pakistan continuing to uphold UN Security Council resolutions calling for a plebiscite and self-determination for Kashmiris, which India rejects.





The Indus Waters Treaty has come under strain following terrorist attacks attributed by India to Pakistan-backed groups and India’s consequent decision to suspend the treaty.





Pakistan’s moves at the UN during its Security Council presidency have been viewed as attempts to internationalize Kashmir and seek support against Indian actions, while India is preparing strong rebuttals to maintain its stance of sovereignty and to contest Pakistan's narrative.





