



India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has categorically refuted recent claims circulating on social media that the White House denied External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s request to meet US President Donald Trump due to the latter’s busy schedule. The MEA’s Factcheck unit, in a post on X, labeled the assertion as “fake news,” clarifying that no such denial occurred and the claim is entirely false.





The controversy arose after a user on X alleged that Jaishankar’s request for a meeting with President Trump was turned down. Responding promptly, the MEA stated, “CLAIM: White House denies Indian FM Jaishankar's request to meet Donald Trump due to busy schedule. This is FAKE News.





This CLAIM is false.” This official clarification was echoed by multiple reputable news outlets and fact-checking organizations, all confirming the absence of any credible evidence supporting the claim.





During his official visit to the United States from June 30 to July 2, 2025, at the invitation of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Jaishankar participated in the Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting (QFMM) in Washington, DC.





The meeting focused on enhancing the Quad’s impact on contemporary opportunities and challenges, with a particular emphasis on strengthening strategic stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Jaishankar described the discussions as highly productive, aimed at making the Quad more focused and impactful.





In addition to the Quad meeting, Jaishankar held several high-level bilateral engagements:





He met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss deepening cooperation in security, critical technologies, connectivity, energy, and mobility, and exchanged perspectives on regional and global developments.





Jaishankar met FBI Director Kash Patel, expressing appreciation for the growing cooperation between India and the US in countering organized crime, drug trafficking, and terrorism.





He had a “good exchange” with US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, focusing on the global situation and bilateral cooperation.





Jaishankar also met US Energy Secretary Chris Wright to discuss India’s ongoing energy transformation and explore opportunities for a deeper energy partnership.





Discussions with US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth centered on advancing the defence partnership, building on the growing convergence of interests and capabilities between the two nations.





Before arriving in Washington, DC, Jaishankar was in New York, where he inaugurated an exhibition at the United Nations titled “The Human Cost of Terrorism.” The exhibition highlighted the devastating impact of terrorism and underscored the need to expose and counter state sponsorship of such acts.





The MEA’s swift and clear response has dispelled misinformation regarding Jaishankar’s US visit, reaffirming the robust and multifaceted nature of India-US diplomatic engagement during this period.





Based On ANI Report







