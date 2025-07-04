



Police in Rayachoti, Annamayya district, Andhra Pradesh, foiled a major terror plot with the arrest of two long-absconding terror suspects—Abu Bakr Siddiq alias Amanullah and Mohammad Ali alias Mansoor—linked to the banned outfit Al-Ummah.





Acting on intelligence, a joint operation by the Tamil Nadu Anti-Terrorism Squad and Annamayya police led to their arrest on June 30, 2025, after it was discovered that the men had been living under fake identities in Rayachoti for over two decades, operating small businesses and marrying local women.





During raids on their homes in Kothapalli and Mahbub Basha Street, police seized a large cache of explosives and IED-making materials.





Among the items recovered were:





Ammonium nitrate mixed with fuel oil Slurry explosives (suspected to contain nitroglycerin or TNT) A 20-kg suitcase bomb packed with PETN

Potassium nitrate, chlorate, permanganate, gunpowder Ball bearings, nuts, bolts (for shrapnel effect) Timers, pull switches, pressure switches, speed controllers Walkie-talkies, radio equipment, binoculars Multiple mobile phones, digital storage devices, hacking software Maps of Indian cities, timing circuit manuals, coding books Daggers, cleavers, and other sharp weapons





Religious literature suspected to contain radical content Cheque books, property and travel documents





The seized materials were sufficient to manufacture 50–60 IEDs or 8–10 high-impact suitcase bombs with a lethal radius of up to 30 meters, similar in scale to previous high-profile attacks. Police noted that the suspects used locally sourced materials and common items like watch dials and plastic boxes to avoid detection.





During the raids, the suspects’ wives—Saira Banu (wife of Abu Bakr) and Shaikh Shameem (wife of Mohammad Ali)—initially cooperated but later attempted to obstruct the operation and assaulted women police officers. Both women were arrested and remanded to Kadapa Central Jail; their involvement in the plot is under investigation.





The accused have extensive terror backgrounds. Siddiq is implicated in several major cases, including the 1995 Nagore murder and explosives case, the 2011 Madurai pipe-bomb plot targeting L.K. Advani, and multiple bombings across Tamil Nadu. Mohammad Ali is wanted for the 1999 Egmore bomb planting and is linked to coordinated blasts in Chennai, Trichy, and Coimbatore, as well as a failed 1999 explosives smuggling attempt on the Cochin–Kurla Express.





Police registered cases under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 132, the Explosive Substances Act (1908 & 1884), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) Sections 13, 15, and 18, and relevant sections of the Arms Act.





The investigation is ongoing, focusing on uncovering additional associates, tracing the source of explosives, and dismantling any broader terror network or support infrastructure in the region.





Authorities emphasised that the operation not only prevented a potentially catastrophic attack but also highlighted the importance of inter-state coordination and vigilance in counter-terrorism efforts in South India.





