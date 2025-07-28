



The 14th edition of the India-Singapore joint military exercise, named Exercise Bold Kurukshetra 2025, commenced on July 27, 2025, and will continue until August 4, 2025, at Jodhpur in Rajasthan. The exercise involves the participation of the 42 Singapore Armoured Regiment of the 4 Singapore Armoured Brigade and the Indian Army's Mechanised Infantry Regiment.





The key focus of the exercise is to enhance interoperability and joint training capabilities of both armies under the United Nations mandate, specifically in mechanised warfare. Training activities include tabletop exercises and computer-based wargames aimed at validating operational procedures. The exercise also features an equipment display by the Indian Army.





A symbolic handing over of the regimental flag by the Singaporean regiment to the Indian contingent will signify the formal transfer of command to the Indian formation for the duration of the exercise. This exercise strengthens bilateral defence cooperation and fosters greater mutual understanding and collaboration at both tactical and strategic levels between India and Singapore.





Senior officers from both sides are present, including Colonel Arjun Ganapathi leading the Indian contingent and Lieutenant Colonel Khiew Zhi Yoong heading the Singaporean side, along with high-ranking commanders from both armies marking the exercise's official commencement.





Exercise Bold Kurukshetra 2025 is a significant platform that consolidates the strong defence ties between India and Singapore through focused mechanised warfare training and operational coordination.





Based On A PTI Report







