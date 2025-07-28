



Parliament commenced discussions on Operation Sindoor, a major Indian military action described as a direct response to a terror attack in Pahalgam.





Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasiSed that the strikes against terror camps in Pakistan were ordered after Pakistan "crossed the red lines" set by India, drawing an analogy to the epic incident where Lanka was set ablaze when Ravan violated boundaries in the Ramayana.





Rijiju made this statement via a post on X (formerly Twitter) ahead of the Lok Sabha debate. The defence was set to be led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who prepared to outline India’s assertive and conclusive measures taken during Operation Sindoor, highlighting the government’s stance on zero tolerance for cross-border terrorism.





The session was expected to be contentious, as opposition parties planned to challenge the government regarding recent claims by US President Donald Trump. Trump reportedly asserted that his intervention helped mediate a ceasefire and prevented a potential nuclear confrontation between India and Pakistan, with both sides agreeing to halt hostilities following his involvement.





India, however, clarified its position by stating that cessation of firing and military actions was not the result of any external mediation, but rather a pause initiated after "direct contact" between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan, and that this step was taken at the instance of Islamabad.





The government sought to reinforce that operational decisions and diplomatic moves remained sovereign and were not subject to foreign pressure or mediation. These parliamentary discussions were poised to further clarify India’s narrative on the military action and its broader policy on cross-border terrorism and international diplomatic engagement.





Based On A PTI Report







