



The Agni-1 is a short-to-medium range ballistic missile that plays a crucial role in India's strategic arsenal and nuclear deterrence posture.





Developed indigenously under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme, Agni-1 bridges the operational gap between the Prithvi series of missiles and the longer-range Agni variants.





With a range of approximately 700 to 900 kilometers and the capacity to deliver a payload of up to 1,000 kilograms, the Agni-1 is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads, thus enhancing its flexibility in combat scenarios.





The missile is road and rail mobile, facilitating swift deployment across varied terrains to ensure strategic reach and survivability.





On July 17, 2025, MoD announced the successful test-firing of Agni-1 from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha. The launch was conducted by the Strategic Forces Command, which bears responsibility for managing India’s nuclear arsenal.





According to official statements, all operational and technical parameters were validated in the trial, reinforcing the missile’s reliability and mission readiness.





The successful test highlights India’s commitment to maintaining a credible minimum deterrence strategy and demonstrates the operational effectiveness of indigenous missile technologies.





The Agni-1 missile’s repeatedly proven performance underscores its position as a backbone of India’s strategic deterrence, providing vital assurance of the nation’s defensive capabilities in the region.





