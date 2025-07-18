



The Prithvi-II is a highly significant component of India’s short-range ballistic missile arsenal, designed for surface-to-surface attack roles and developed under the auspices of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) as part of India’s Integrated Guided Missile Development Program.





The missile was successfully test-fired on July 17, 2025, from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha. This user trial was conducted under the Strategic Forces Command, which oversees the management and deployment of India's operational nuclear arsenal.





Prithvi-II features a range of approximately 350 kilometers and is capable of carrying a payload of up to 500 kilograms.





Its ability to deliver both conventional and nuclear warheads greatly enhances its strategic value, providing credible deterrence against regional threats. The missile employs a liquid propulsion system, coupled with advanced inertial navigation technology that allows for precise targeting and reliability in various operational scenarios.





Notably, its short reaction time and ease of deployment make it an adaptable tactical weapon on the modern battlefield.





Having first entered service in 2003, Prithvi-II has been periodically tested to validate its operational efficiency and technical parameters.





The most recent test was heralded as a complete success by the Ministry of Defence, confirming that all mission objectives were met and system performance was as expected.





The missile’s continued integration into India's strategic forces demonstrates its lasting relevance as part of the nation’s “credible minimum deterrence” posture.





The Prithvi-II’s robust design, proven performance across repeated trials, and its dual capability for nuclear and conventional warheads illustrate its position as an indispensable element in India’s deterrence strategy.





The strategic positioning of Prithvi-II allows India to ensure rapid response capabilities against potential adversaries, reinforcing the country’s defence preparedness in a rapidly evolving security environment.





With Inputs From PIB, ANI, PTI







