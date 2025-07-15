



Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav’s ongoing visit to the United Arab Emirates has been marked by a series of high-level meetings aimed at attracting significant foreign investment and strengthening the state’s global economic ties.





During his engagements in Dubai, Dr. Yadav focused on strategic sectors such as logistics, supply chain infrastructure, and foreign investment, with the goal of creating new economic opportunities and jobs in Madhya Pradesh.





A central highlight of the visit was Dr. Yadav’s meeting with Ibrahim Sharaf, Chairman of the Sharaf Group. The discussions centred on the potential for strategic investment in logistics and supply chain infrastructure, particularly the establishment of a Rail Siding Logistics Park in Madhya Pradesh.





This project is expected to generate direct and indirect employment for 300-600 people and attract investments in the range of $30-50 million, underscoring the state’s commitment to developing world-class logistics facilities.





Further expanding Madhya Pradesh’s international outreach, Dr. Yadav met with Sunil Manjrekar, President of the Gulf Maharashtra Business Forum (GMBF). The dialogue focused on integrating Madhya Pradesh into the business networks of the Middle East and Africa, with assurances from GMBF to support foreign investment, boost exports, and enhance the state’s participation in global value chains.





The Chief Minister also engaged with representatives of the Tata Group, exploring collaborative opportunities in information technology, renewable energy, infrastructure, automobiles, and consumer products. These discussions reflect Madhya Pradesh’s ambition to diversify its industrial base and leverage technology-driven growth.





In a significant diplomatic move, Dr. Yadav met Humaid Mohamed Ben Salem, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) UAE. Their conversation centered on deepening economic ties and promoting bilateral investment, with Dr. Yadav highlighting Madhya Pradesh’s strategic advantages in infrastructure, manufacturing, logistics, and food processing.





Beyond economic initiatives, Dr. Yadav also promoted Madhya Pradesh’s cultural and religious tourism potential. He emphasized new arrangements for the annual Baba Mahakal procession in Ujjain, reaffirming the state’s commitment to enhancing religious tourism and providing enriching experiences for devotees.





Dr. Yadav’s visit, part of the Global Dialogue 2025 event, runs from July 13 to July 19 and includes a subsequent leg in Spain. The mission aims to secure global investment, encourage technology transfer, and create new employment opportunities, positioning Madhya Pradesh as a dynamic destination for international business and cultural exchange.





Based On ANI Report





