



Dr. Adarsh Swaika, the Indian Ambassador to Kuwait, met with His Highness the Prime Minister of Kuwait, Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, at Bayan Palace in the Hawalli Governorate. During the meeting, Ambassador Swaika conveyed greetings from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed appreciation for the Kuwaiti leadership’s support in advancing the India-Kuwait strategic partnership.





Both sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to strengthening this relationship, reflecting a shared vision for future cooperation across strategic and economic spheres.





Earlier in July, Ambassador Swaika also held discussions with the Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, focusing on key bilateral developments and matters related to the welfare of the large Indian diaspora in Kuwait. The Indian community, now numbering over one million, serves as a significant link between the countries, with the Ambassador emphasising the importance of their welfare in bilateral talks.





The foundation of India-Kuwait relations is historically strong and continues to deepen through frequent high-level interactions, regular Foreign Office Consultations, and a Joint Ministerial Commission. Kuwait remains a reliable supplier of crude oil and LPG to India, ranking as its sixth-largest crude supplier and fourth-largest LPG supplier. As India’s eighth-largest hydrocarbon trade partner, Kuwait plays a critical role in fulfilling India’s energy needs. Beyond hydrocarbons, the nations are also broadening cooperation into sectors including petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, technology, and digital innovation.





The relationship was elevated to a Strategic Partnership following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic visit to Kuwait in December 2024, which saw the signing of new agreements, including a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Defense Cooperation. Indian companies remain active in Kuwaiti infrastructure projects, while Kuwaiti business interests are increasingly present in India’s economy.





Both governments have reaffirmed their dedication to this evolving partnership, making it clear that the India-Kuwait relationship is rooted in deep historical ties, common economic interests, and a commitment to regional stability and prosperity.





Based On ANI Report





