



India has initiated a significant step in its strategy to secure critical minerals by dispatching a team of geologists to Zambia to explore copper and cobalt deposits. This move follows an agreement earlier in 2025, under which the Zambian government allocated 9,000 square kilometers (approximately 3,475 square miles) of land to India for the exploration of these minerals.





Cobalt is a vital component in batteries for electric vehicles and mobile phones, while copper is essential for power generation, electronics, and construction—both are crucial to India’s clean energy transition and ambitions in electric vehicle manufacturing.





The exploration project is planned to span three years, during which the Indian team will make multiple visits to Zambia to conduct surveys and collect samples. Most of the geological analysis will be carried out in laboratories in India.





The primary objective is to assess the mineral potential of the allocated land and determine the commercial viability of mining operations. After this assessment, the Indian government aims to seek a mining lease from the Zambian authorities and may invite private-sector companies to participate in the project.





This initiative is part of a broader Indian strategy to diversify and secure supplies of critical minerals. India has been engaging in government-to-government negotiations with several African nations, as well as exploring opportunities in Australia and Latin America, to acquire mineral blocks. Notably, India is also in discussions with the Democratic Republic of Congo for similar agreements regarding cobalt and copper.





The urgency of these efforts is underscored by India’s increasing reliance on imports for both copper and cobalt. Since the closure of Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper smelter in 2018, India’s copper imports have risen sharply, reaching 1.2 million metric tons in the fiscal year ending March 2025—a 4% increase over the previous year.





The country is almost entirely dependent on cobalt imports, with shipments of cobalt oxide rising 20% in 2024/25 to 693 metric tons.





The exploration mission is being coordinated by India’s Ministry of Mines, with involvement from Khanij Bidesh India Ltd (KABIL), a state-run company formed to secure overseas mineral assets. Zambia, which produces over 70% of Africa’s copper and has significant cobalt reserves, is seen as a strategic partner in India’s efforts to build resilient supply chains for clean energy technologies and battery manufacturing.





India’s deployment of geologists to Zambia marks a proactive approach to securing critical mineral resources, reflecting both the country’s growing demand for copper and cobalt and its broader strategy to support the domestic energy transition and technological advancement.





