



The recent grand jirga of the Mehsud tribe in Upper South Waziristan marks a significant moment of collective resistance against Pakistan’s ongoing military operations in the region. Convened in Makin tehsil and drawing thousands of participants from across South and North Waziristan, the jirga brought together a diverse cross-section of tribal society, including elders, students, lawyers, journalists, and political figures.





Notably, elected representatives such as MPAs Asif Khan Mehsud and Ajab Gul Wazir, MNA Zubair Khan Wazir, former senator Saleh Shah, and leaders from major political parties, including the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), were present, underscoring the gravity of the situation and the widespread concern among the local population.





During the jirga, participants voiced unanimous outrage at the deteriorating law and order in the merged tribal districts, squarely blaming the state’s militarised policies for the repeated suffering of civilians. They highlighted a grim reality: targeted killings, kidnappings for ransom, and bomb blasts have become distressingly common, while ongoing military clashes with militants continue to displace innocent people.





The jirga strongly condemned indiscriminate mortar shelling, forced evacuations, and civilian casualties, labelling them as gross human rights violations and a betrayal of the state’s constitutional obligations. The participants argued that these actions have not only failed to bring peace but have also deepened the sense of alienation and trauma among the tribal communities.





A key resolution adopted by the jirga demanded an immediate halt to military operations and an end to the shelling of civilian areas. The resolution called for a shift towards a respectful, rights-based approach to engaging with the tribal population, emphasizing the need for dignity and inclusion. Speakers at the event accused the state of treating tribal citizens as perpetual suspects, despite their longstanding loyalty to Pakistan. They criticized the government for its persistent failure to provide basic security, education, and economic development, pointing to deserted markets, closed schools, and widespread psychological distress as evidence of the devastating impact of current policies.





The jirga’s demands were clear: tribal communities must be integrated into the national mainstream with dignity, and their voices must be included in key decision-making processes. The jirga warned that any further silence from the authorities would only deepen the people’s frustration and sense of injustice.





Concluding with a vow to continue peaceful resistance through constitutional means, the jirga nonetheless issued a firm warning that if legitimate demands continue to be ignored, the community’s patience may run out.





This jirga stands as a powerful indictment of Pakistan’s state policies in Waziristan, where military dominance has supplanted governance, and human rights have been sacrificed in the name of security.





The collective outcry from the jirga underscores the urgent need for a paradigm shift in the state’s approach—one that prioritizes human rights, development, and genuine dialogue over force and suspicion. If the authorities fail to heed these calls, the region risks further destabilisation and alienation, with potentially far-reaching consequences for Pakistan’s social fabric and national unity.





Based On ANI Report







