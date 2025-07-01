



India’s inauguration of its first railway line linking the Kashmir Valley to the rest of the country marks a transformative milestone for the region, with far-reaching implications for tourism, trade, and military logistics.





The 272-kilometer rail corridor, officially launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2025, traverses the challenging Himalayan terrain through 36 tunnels and 943 bridges, including the world’s highest railway arch bridge over the Chenab River, which stands 359 meters above the water—taller than the Eiffel Tower.





Built at a cost of ₹437.8 billion (approximately $5.1 billion), the project is engineered to withstand the region’s harsh winters, with trains capable of operating in temperatures as low as minus 20°C.





Tourism And Economic Impact





The new railway is expected to rejuvenate Kashmir’s tourism sector, which has suffered setbacks in recent years. The direct rail link from Delhi to Srinagar, completed in about 13 hours, offers travelers a scenic and efficient alternative to road or air travel, passing through picturesque destinations and the iconic Chenab Bridge. Local businesses, especially in tourism, horticulture, and handicrafts, anticipate a surge in visitors and improved access to national markets. The railway will facilitate the swift transport of apples, walnuts, almonds, saffron, and other perishable goods, reducing spoilage and transportation costs. For example, the cost of moving a box of apples from Kashmir to Kolkata is expected to drop from ₹150 by truck to just ₹20–30 by train, with delivery times to Mumbai reduced from 5–6 days to just 30 hours. Farmers and traders hope to earn 20–30% higher rates for their produce due to better market access and reduced logistical bottlenecks.





Military And Strategic Advantages





From a security perspective, the railway provides the Indian Army and paramilitary forces with a faster, safer, and more reliable means of mobilizing troops and supplies to the sensitive Kashmir region, particularly along the Line of Control with Pakistan. Previously dependent on slow and often disrupted road convoys, the military can now deploy personnel and equipment rapidly, even in adverse weather conditions. Enhanced security measures, such as the deployment of commandos and infrastructure surveillance, have been implemented to safeguard the railway.





Social And Regional Integration





The railway is also viewed as a vital step toward the integration and development of Kashmir, offering all-weather connectivity that benefits not only the valley but also communities along the route. Local residents, who previously faced frequent road closures during winter and could not always afford air travel, now have a reliable and affordable transportation option. The project is expected to create new employment opportunities, bolster local businesses, and foster economic and cultural connectivity across northern India.





Challenges And Considerations





While the railway is widely celebrated, some concerns remain regarding its impact on Jammu’s local economy, as traders worry about potential business shifts. Calls have been made for policies to protect local interests and ensure that the benefits of enhanced connectivity are equitably distributed.





The opening of the Kashmir railway stands as a landmark achievement in Indian infrastructure, promising to boost tourism, invigorate trade, strengthen military logistics, and accelerate the economic and social integration of the region.





