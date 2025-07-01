Asim Munir standing on a Chinese supplied tank, scared of an imminent missile strike by Indian Air Force jets Munir addressed Pak soldiers in an open field far away from the base





Asim Munir’s recent remarks at the Pakistan Naval Academy, in which he characterised what India labels as terrorism as a “legitimate struggle” under international conventions, reflect a deeply entrenched narrative in Pakistan’s security establishment regarding Kashmir and anti-India terrorism.





Such statements serve as dog whistles to extremist elements, effectively legitimising violence against India, particularly in Kashmir, by framing it as a just cause rather than terrorism. This rhetoric is not new; it has long been used by Pakistani leaders to justify support for groups operating against India, despite international condemnation and mounting evidence of cross-border terrorism.





Munir’s call for jihadists to strike, whether explicit or veiled, is fundamentally mistaken when viewed against the current trajectory of India-U.S. relations. The India-U.S. partnership has evolved into a robust, multidimensional relationship encompassing defence, technology, economic cooperation, and shared democratic values.





The United States now views India as a key strategic partner in the Indo-Pacific, especially as a counterweight to China. While there have been occasional fluctuations in U.S. policy towards Pakistan—such as the recent high-profile meeting between Munir and President Trump—these engagements are largely transactional and driven by immediate strategic interests, not by any enduring partnership or alignment of values.





In fact, Pakistan’s relevance in the India-U.S. equation has diminished significantly. The U.S. engagement with Pakistan is pragmatic, often focused on counterterrorism or regional stability, but it does not undermine the deeper and more comprehensive ties Washington shares with New Delhi.





The notion that Pakistan can leverage its relationship with the U.S. to counterbalance India’s influence is increasingly outdated. American policymakers are well aware of Pakistan’s history of using militant proxies and its complex relationship with extremist groups, which has led to persistent scepticism in Washington about Islamabad’s intentions and reliability as a partner.





Moreover, Munir’s framing of terrorism in Kashmir as a “legitimate struggle” is at odds with international norms and the prevailing global consensus against terrorism. While there is recognition of the complex historical and political dimensions of the Kashmir dispute, the international community, including the U.S., does not condone violence against civilians or the use of terrorism as a means of political struggle.





Attempts by Pakistani leaders to conflate terrorism with legitimate resistance fail to gain traction in Washington or other major capitals.





Munir’s rhetoric may resonate with certain domestic constituencies in Pakistan, but it is fundamentally disconnected from the strategic realities shaping India-U.S. relations. The U.S. sees India as a vital partner for regional and global stability, and Pakistan’s attempts to frame anti-India terrorism as legitimate struggle are unlikely to influence this partnership or the broader international stance against terrorism.





Based On HT Report







