



In recent weeks, Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has reignited tensions with India by issuing stark threats and doubling down on his support for militancy in Kashmir, while facing significant unrest at home, particularly in Balochistan.





Munir’s Kashmir Rhetoric And Threats to India





During a high-profile address at the Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi, Munir described the ongoing militancy in Jammu and Kashmir as a “legitimate struggle,” directly challenging India’s characterization of these activities as terrorism.





He asserted that Pakistan would always support the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination and warned India of “catastrophic consequences” should hostilities escalate again, placing the blame for any future regional instability squarely on India. Munir’s statements followed a brief but intense military exchange between India and Pakistan, triggered by India’s Operation Sindoor—a retaliatory campaign after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which India attributes to Pakistan-backed militants.





Operation Sindoor And Military Setbacks





Operation Sindoor saw India launch precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, resulting in the destruction of multiple camps and significant casualties on the Pakistani side.





India’s assertive maritime posture during this period, including a threatened strike on Karachi, forced Pakistan to seek a ceasefire, exposing vulnerabilities in Pakistan’s conventional military capabilities. Despite these setbacks, Munir has continued to project defiance, claiming Pakistan acted with restraint and remains a “regional stabilizer”.





Domestic Unrest And Balochistan Protests





While Munir has focused attention on Kashmir, domestic unrest in Pakistan—particularly in Balochistan—has intensified. The province has witnessed a surge in attacks by Baloch rebels, with coordinated assaults on security forces and visible acts of defiance such as the hoisting of Baloch flags in place of Pakistani ones. Munir has blamed India for supporting these insurgents, labelling them as foreign proxies rather than genuine Baloch representatives. This narrative is widely seen as an attempt to deflect from the deep-rooted grievances and demands for autonomy within Balochistan.





Criticism And Protests Against Munir’s Leadership





Munir’s aggressive posturing on Kashmir and India coincides with mounting criticism of his leadership and the military’s role in Pakistan’s politics. Protests against Munir, including those by Pakistani expatriates in the United States, have called for the restoration of democracy and condemned the military’s dominance over civilian institutions. Analysts suggest that Munir’s war rhetoric and focus on external threats serve to consolidate his own power amid internal instability, economic hardship, and public discontent.





Conclusion





Field Marshal Asim Munir’s recent actions and statements reflect a dual strategy: externally, he seeks to rally national sentiment by championing the Kashmir cause and threatening India; internally, he faces growing unrest, especially in Balochistan, and criticism over the military’s pervasive control. His endorsement of militancy in Kashmir as “legitimate” and threats of “catastrophic consequences” mark a dangerous escalation, even as Pakistan grapples with significant domestic challenges and the aftermath of military setbacks.





