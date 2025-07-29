



The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India has issued a pointed and comprehensive statement urging Indian media outlets to strictly avoid publishing what it calls “fake and fabricated news” concerning Iran and its leadership.





The statement, delivered via the Embassy’s verified X (formerly Twitter) account, specifically criticised certain prominent Indian news organisations for spreading baseless reports that, according to the Embassy, disrespect the Iranian nation and its highest leadership.





Highlighting the potential damage such reporting can cause, the Embassy warned that publishing irresponsible and sensationalist stories not only erodes public confidence but also significantly harms the professional standing of media institutions among audiences.





At the same time, the Embassy reaffirmed its commitment to the principles of freedom of expression and the public’s right to information, but strongly urged the Indian media to prioritise information sourced from reliable and impartial channels.





A notable section of the statement alluded to the recent military confrontation between Iran and Israel. The Embassy underscored the strategic guidance of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, credited as Commander-in-Chief for effectively leading Iran’s armed forces through what it described as the “twelve-day imposed war” against Israel, culminating in an Iranian success viewed as decisive self-defence.





Additionally, the Embassy’s statement reflected deep concern over the possible negative impact of misleading coverage on the historical and longstanding relationship between India and Iran.





By invoking the historical and civilizational ties that unite both countries, the Embassy expressed the expectation that Indian media would maintain journalistic integrity, refrain from amplifying foreign propaganda, and work towards nurturing mutual respect and friendship between the two nations.





This robust communication from the Iranian Embassy comes at a time of heightened regional tensions and underscores the importance Iran places on its international image and its bilateral relations with India.





The move also mirrors Iran’s broader domestic and international concerns about the proliferation of misinformation and the reputational risks it poses, as evidenced by ongoing efforts to combat fake news, including warnings about counterfeit social media accounts that purport to represent Iranian authorities and spread disinformation to destabilise diplomatic ties.





The Embassy’s guidance to the Indian media is both a call for rigorous journalistic standards and a clear signal of its sensitivity to negative international portrayal, particularly on matters of national honour, leadership, and military engagement.





Based On ANI Report







