



On July 28, 2025, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar engaged in a significant dialogue with the newly appointed Foreign Minister of South Korea, Cho Hyun, to discuss strategies for deepening bilateral cooperation between India and South Korea.





Jaishankar conveyed his best wishes for Cho Hyun’s successful tenure, signalling a strong intent to foster and expand the ongoing partnership between the two nations.





This conversation follows a series of diplomatic interactions reflecting the robust and evolving India-South Korea relationship.





Notably, on July 21, Dr. Jaishankar publicly congratulated Cho Hyun on his new role and reaffirmed India’s commitment to working collaboratively to enhance their Special Strategic Partnership, a framework designed to bolster multifaceted cooperation across diverse sectors.





Earlier in the month, India underlined the milestone of completing a decade of its strategic partnership with South Korea. On July 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed a delegation of special envoys from South Korea, emphasizing the critical role that close collaboration between New Delhi and Seoul plays in maintaining security and prosperity within the Indo-Pacific region.





During the same period, Dr. Jaishankar met with a delegation led by former South Korean Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum.





Their discussions centred on expanding bilateral ties in key areas such as economic cooperation, technological innovation, defence, maritime security, and people-to-people exchanges. Dr. Jaishankar highlighted these engagements on his social media platform, underscoring the shared commitment to broadening collaboration.





Amid these diplomatic exchanges, both countries have expressed renewed enthusiasm towards cooperative ventures in emerging and strategic sectors including green hydrogen, shipbuilding, investment, semiconductor manufacturing, and regional security — all critical to reinforcing the Indo-Pacific’s stability and growth.





These efforts build upon the momentum gained during a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at the G7 Summit in Canada the previous month. The leaders there pledged to intensify cooperation in trade, investment, green energy, and cutting-edge technologies.





Collectively, these ongoing high-level engagements and policy dialogues illustrate the deepening partnership between India and South Korea, characterized by a shared vision to enhance economic ties, technological advancement, strategic security, and sustainable development in an increasingly interconnected regional and global landscape.





Based On ANI Report







