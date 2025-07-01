The upcoming QUAD Foreign Ministers' Meeting, set to take place in Washington DC, is poised to reinforce the collective commitment of Australia, India, Japan, and the United States to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



According to US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce, this high-level dialogue will serve as a platform for the four nations to reaffirm their shared values and strategic objectives in the face of evolving regional and global challenges.

The meeting is expected to focus on strengthening cooperation in areas such as maritime security, infrastructure development, climate change, and counterterrorism, while also addressing pressing issues like supply chain resilience and emerging technologies.





The ministers will underscore their joint resolve to uphold sovereignty, strengthen regional maritime security, and build resilient supply chains in the Indo-Pacific. This aligns with the QUAD’s foundational principles of supporting an open, stable, and prosperous region that is inclusive and resilient.





The meeting will review the progress made on various QUAD initiatives since the last ministerial, held in January 2025, and will discuss preparations for the upcoming QUAD Leaders’ Summit, which India is set to host later this year.





The ministers are expected to deliberate on new proposals to further advance their shared vision for the Indo-Pacific, especially in the context of growing regional challenges and the need for enhanced cooperation.





Addressing Security and Economic Challenges: The agenda includes discussions on regional and global developments, particularly those affecting the Indo-Pacific, with a focus on defending sovereignty, ensuring maritime security, and promoting reliable and resilient supply chains.





On the sidelines, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is also highlighting the global threat of terrorism, emphasising the necessity for zero tolerance and international cooperation against state-sponsored terrorism and nuclear blackmail. He inaugurated an exhibition at the United Nations in New York titled "The Human Cost of Terrorism," underscoring the humanitarian impact of terrorist acts and the importance of global solidarity in combating terrorism.





The QUAD, originally formed in response to the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, has evolved into a strategic diplomatic partnership aimed at countering challenges to the rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific, including concerns over unilateral actions and coercion in the region. The July 1 meeting is expected to reinforce the QUAD’s role as a platform for advancing peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, while also sending a strong signal of unity and resolve among the four partner nations.





Based On ANI Report







