



Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited (KSSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bharat Forge under the prestigious Kalyani Group, has embarked on a ground breaking initiative to develop a 155mm/52-calibre tracked self-propelled howitzer (SPH) based on the indigenously developed Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS).





This strategic move represents a significant advancement in India's defence manufacturing capabilities and positions KSSL as a key player in the global artillery market while strengthening India's pursuit of self-reliance in defence production.





The ATAGS represents a pinnacle of indigenous defence manufacturing, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with KSSL and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL). This 155mm/52-calibre towed howitzer has achieved remarkable specifications that position it among the world's most advanced artillery systems.





The ATAGS boasts an impressive range of 48 kilometres with base bleed ammunition, significantly exceeding the performance of most contemporary artillery systems globally. The system features advanced automation capabilities, including a fully electric drive system that ensures maintenance-free and reliable operations over extended periods. With a firing rate of 5-6 rounds per minute and the ability to achieve Multiple Round Simultaneous Impact (MRSI) firing, the ATAGS provides exceptional battlefield effectiveness.





The system's sophisticated features include autonomous operation capabilities, integration with the Artillery Combat Command and Control System (ACCCS-Shakti), and compatibility with NavIC-guided smart ammunition. These technological advancements make the ATAGS an ideal foundation for developing a tracked self-propelled variant, as the core systems can be adapted to a mobile platform while maintaining their advanced capabilities.





KSSL's decision to develop a tracked SPH based on the ATAGS platform is driven by several strategic considerations. The Indian Army's Field Artillery Rationalisation Plan (FARP), conceived in 1999, envisages the acquisition of approximately 2,800 155mm artillery guns by 2027, including a significant number of self-propelled systems. This massive modernisation program presents substantial opportunities for domestic manufacturers who can deliver world-class systems that meet the Army's stringent requirements.





The company's experience with the truck-mounted Multi-terrain Artillery Gun (MArG) system has provided valuable insights into mobile artillery development. The MArG, unveiled at international defence exhibitions, demonstrates KSSL's capability to successfully adapt towed artillery systems to mobile platforms while maintaining their operational effectiveness. This experience forms a crucial foundation for developing a tracked SPH that can offer superior mobility and survivability compared to towed systems.





Modern warfare, as demonstrated in the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict, has highlighted the critical importance of mobile artillery systems capable of "shoot and scoot" operations. Tracked SPHs provide superior all-terrain mobility, enhanced crew protection, and the ability to keep pace with mechanised forces during rapid advances. These capabilities are essential for the Indian Army's operational requirements across diverse terrains, from the high-altitude regions of Ladakh to the desert environments of Rajasthan.





The proposed tracked SPH would combine the proven firepower of the ATAGS with the mobility and protection of a tracked platform. Based on KSSL's experience with the ATAGS and MArG systems, the tracked variant would likely feature a 155mm/52-calibre gun capable of achieving ranges exceeding 45 kilometres with standard ammunition and up to 48 kilometres with extended-range projectiles.





The system would incorporate the ATAGS's advanced fire control systems, including automatic gun alignment and positioning systems (AGAPS), muzzle velocity radar, and ballistic computers that enable precise targeting and rapid engagement. The all-electric drive system would ensure reliable operation in diverse environmental conditions while minimising maintenance requirements.





Key technical features would include rapid deployment capabilities, with the ability to transition from travelling to firing configuration in approximately 85 seconds, similar to the MGS system. The tracked platform would provide superior mobility across challenging terrains, enabling the system to operate effectively in mountainous regions, desert environments, and urban areas where wheeled systems might face limitations.





KSSL's strong track record in international markets positions the company well for exporting tracked SPH systems. The company has already achieved significant export success, delivering 100 artillery guns to various countries in 2024, including 18 ATAGS systems to European nations. This export performance demonstrates international confidence in KSSL's products and provides a foundation for marketing tracked SPH systems globally.





Recent strategic partnerships further enhance KSSL's export potential. The company has signed a Letter of Intent with AM General for supplying artillery systems to the United States, marking the first instance of an Indian defence manufacturer supplying cannons to the US. Such partnerships validate KSSL's technological capabilities and open doors to additional international markets.





The tracked SPH market includes several established players, including South Korea's K9 Thunder (produced as K9 Vajra in India), Germany's Panzerhaubitze 2000, and France's CAESAR system. However, KSSL's tracked SPH would offer distinct advantages, including cost-effectiveness, proven technology from the ATAGS platform, and the ability to customise systems for specific operational requirements.





The Indian Army's experience with the K9 Vajra has demonstrated the effectiveness of tracked SPHs in diverse operational environments. However, KSSL's leadership has questioned the continued reliance on imported systems when domestic alternatives can meet or exceed performance requirements. This perspective reflects growing confidence in indigenous capabilities and supports the development of domestic tracked SPH solutions.





KSSL has established world-class manufacturing facilities to support its artillery production requirements. The company's new 300,000 square feet defence manufacturing plant in Jejuri, near Pune, represents a significant investment in advanced manufacturing capabilities. This facility features flexible multi-model layouts and integrated testing capabilities, enabling the production of various artillery systems including tracked SPHs.





The company's manufacturing capacity rivals many global competitors, with the ability to produce more than 250 guns and 1,000 vehicles per annum. This industrial capability provides the foundation for large-scale production of tracked SPH systems to meet both domestic and international demand.





KSSL has established strategic partnerships with leading international defence companies to enhance its technological capabilities. The company's collaboration with L3Harris Technologies for advanced Command, Control, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) technologies demonstrates its commitment to incorporating cutting-edge systems into its products.





These partnerships enable KSSL to access advanced technologies while maintaining indigenous development capabilities. For the tracked SPH program, such collaborations could provide access to specialised subsystems, advanced armour protection, and sophisticated fire control systems that enhance the overall system capabilities.





The development of a tracked SPH requires significant financial investment in research and development, manufacturing infrastructure, and testing facilities. KSSL's strong financial position, supported by its parent company Bharat Forge, provides the necessary resources for this ambitious program. The recent transfer of Bharat Forge's defence business to KSSL, valued at ₹500 crore, further strengthens the company's financial capabilities.





Government support through the "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiatives provides a favourable policy environment for domestic defence manufacturing. The Ministry of Defence's preference for indigenous systems, demonstrated through the ATAGS procurement program, indicates strong government backing for domestic artillery development.





The development of a tracked SPH based on the ATAGS platform would likely follow a phased approach. Initial phases would focus on adapting the ATAGS gun system to a tracked chassis, followed by integration of mobility systems, fire control systems, and protection measures. Prototype development and testing would require approximately 18-24 months, followed by extensive field trials and validation.





The Indian Army's artillery modernisation timeline provides a clear market opportunity. With the ATAGS procurement program moving forward and the Army's stated requirements for tracked SPHs, KSSL's development timeline could align with military procurement schedules to ensure market readiness when requirements are formalised.





Developing a tracked SPH presents several technical and programmatic challenges. Integration of the ATAGS gun system with a tracked chassis requires careful engineering to maintain accuracy and reliability while ensuring mobility. The system must demonstrate reliability across diverse environmental conditions and meet stringent military specifications.





KSSL's experience with the ATAGS and MArG systems provides valuable lessons for managing these challenges. The company's proven track record in delivering complex defence systems on schedule, demonstrated through the ATAGS program, indicates its ability to manage large-scale development programs effectively.





KSSL's tracked SPH development represents a broader transformation in India's defence manufacturing landscape. The success of such programs demonstrates the capability of private sector companies to develop world-class military systems, reducing dependence on imports and strengthening national security.





The program also supports India's strategic objectives of becoming a major defence exporter. Success in developing and marketing tracked SPHs could establish India as a significant player in the global artillery market, generating substantial export revenues and enhancing the country's defence industrial base.





Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited's initiative to develop a 155mm/52-calibre tracked self-propelled howitzer based on the ATAGS platform represents a strategic advancement in India's defence manufacturing capabilities. The program leverages proven technology from the successful ATAGS program while addressing the Indian Army's requirements for mobile artillery systems capable of operating in diverse operational environments.





The combination of KSSL's technical expertise, manufacturing capabilities, and strong market position provides a solid foundation for success. The company's track record of delivering advanced artillery systems on schedule, combined with its growing international presence, positions it well to capture both domestic and export opportunities in the tracked SPH market.





As India continues its journey toward defence self-reliance, programs like KSSL's tracked SPH development demonstrate the maturity of the domestic defence industry and its ability to deliver world-class systems that meet military requirements while supporting national strategic objectives. The success of this initiative could establish new benchmarks for indigenous defence manufacturing and strengthen India's position as a global defence technology leader.





IDN (With Inputs From Agencies)







