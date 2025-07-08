



Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to reach the International Space Station (ISS) as part of Axiom Mission 4, delivered an inspiring message to students at the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) in Meghalaya during a special interaction via ham radio on July 8, 2025.





Speaking directly from the ISS, Group Captain Shukla expressed his confidence that children from every corner of India—whether from small towns, big cities, or anywhere in between—have the potential to become astronauts in the future.





He encouraged the young audience to work hard and pursue their dreams relentlessly, assuring them that he would continue to guide and support aspiring space explorers upon his return.





During the interaction, Group Captain Shukla shared insights into his journey to space, reflecting on the rigorous training and challenges he faced both as a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force and as an astronaut.





He highlighted the similarities between the two roles, particularly the importance of system knowledge and routine, and emphasised the extensive data training required to prepare for space missions. Shukla also described the unique living conditions aboard the ISS, noting the effects of microgravity and increased radiation exposure, which differ significantly from life on Earth.





He explained how these conditions can lead to muscle and bone loss, necessitating a strict health maintenance regimen that includes the use of specialised equipment such as a treadmill, cycle, and the Advanced Resistive Exercise Device (ARED).





Safety and emergency preparedness, according to Group Captain Shukla, are of utmost importance on the ISS. He detailed the comprehensive training the crew undergoes to handle any potential emergencies, ensuring they are well-equipped to respond to off-nominal scenarios. Shukla also shared his awe at the breath-taking view of Earth from space, describing it as an unforgettable and profound experience.





Group Captain Shukla launched to the ISS on June 25, 2025, from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, serving as Mission Pilot for the four-member Ax-4 crew. He piloted the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, which successfully docked with the ISS on June 26, ahead of schedule. The crew is expected to remain aboard the space station for up to 14 days, conducting various scientific and outreach activities.





Shukla’s achievements and his interaction with students serve as a powerful inspiration for the next generation of Indian scientists, engineers, and space explorers, reinforcing the message that with dedication and perseverance, the dream of reaching space is within reach for all.





Based On ANI Report







