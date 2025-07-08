



Dhruva Space, a Hyderabad-based engineering solutions company, has entered into a strategic partnership with Pixxel to integrate its advanced Solis+ space-grade solar panels into Pixxel’s upcoming fleet of hyperspectral imaging satellites.





This collaboration is a significant milestone for India’s private space sector, highlighting the increasing synergy and interdependence among domestic space-tech companies in developing globally competitive satellite hardware.





Dhruva Space’s Solis+ panels are engineered with high-efficiency (up to 30%) triple-junction GaAs (Gallium Arsenide) solar cells, designed to generate substantial power even in the harsh conditions of space.





These panels are manufactured in-house at Dhruva Space’s facility in Hyderabad and offer power capacities in the kilowatt range, making them suitable for larger classes of satellites and spacecraft. The company has already demonstrated global market appeal, fulfilling export orders for clients in the United Arab Emirates, Austria, Australia, and France, and previously delivering panels to the Government of India.





Pixxel, recognised for its innovative satellite imaging technologies, is building a constellation of 18–24 hyperspectral satellites designed for daily global revisit and high spectral fidelity. The upcoming fleet builds on the success of Pixxel’s Firefly satellites, which achieved the world’s first 5-meter commercial hyperspectral imagery. By integrating Dhruva Space’s Solis+ panels, Pixxel aims to enhance the power efficiency and reliability of its satellites, which are critical for mission success in space.





Both companies have emphasised the importance of mission-critical power systems and the necessity for zero tolerance for errors in space operations. Kshitij Khandelwal, Founder and CTO of Pixxel, highlighted that the partnership is built on deep technical ability and a shared focus on mission readiness. Abhay Egoor, CTO and Co-founder of Dhruva Space, noted that very few global players can design, manufacture, qualify, and export space-grade solar panels, and that this partnership represents the best of India’s NewSpace capabilities.





Further cementing its commitment to innovation, Dhruva Space is establishing a new spacecraft manufacturing facility in South Asia, spanning 6.5 acres with a 280,000 sq. ft. built-up area. This facility will feature dedicated zones for solar array design and spacecraft assembly, integration, and testing, supporting the scalable production of satellites up to 500 kg class.





This collaboration not only advances satellite technology but also showcases the maturing Indian private space ecosystem, demonstrating the country’s readiness to compete on a global scale and deliver high-quality, accessible satellite data for addressing global challenges.











