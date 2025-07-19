



Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth conducted a comprehensive two-day review of missile and weapons development initiatives at the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex of the DRDO in Hyderabad on July 16 and 17, 2025.





The visit encompassed detailed assessments at the three core laboratories forming DRDO’s Missile Cluster: Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Research Centre Imarat (RCI), and Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL).





During his visit to DRDL, Sanjay Seth focused on pivotal indigenous missile projects, notably the Astra Mk I and Mk II air-to-air missile systems and the Vertically-Launched Short-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (VL-SRSAM).





The Minister also toured facilities dedicated to scramjet engine development, reflecting India's growing competency in advanced propulsion technologies. Distinguished Scientist and Director General (Missiles and Strategic Systems) U Raja Babu, alongside DRDL Director G A Srinivasa Murthy, provided extensive briefings on the current progress, technological advancements, and future strategic objectives across these diverse programmes.





At RCI, Director Anindya Biswas led the Minister through divisions centred on vital next-generation capabilities, including Indigenous Navigation and Aviation Systems, advanced Onboard Computers, and Imaging Infra-Red (IIR) Seeker technologies.





These systems are crucial for bolstering the precision guidance and targeting effectiveness of future Indian missile arsenals. The review underscored indigenous R&D efforts aimed at reducing foreign dependencies and supporting India’s strategic autonomy.





Minister Seth commended DRDO’s scientific community for establishing India’s capabilities in cutting-edge weapons systems and reinforced the government’s commitment to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative. He encouraged further innovation and urged continued efforts to ensure that the Indian Armed Forces remain prepared to meet evolving national security challenges through technologically advanced, homegrown solutions.





Agencies







