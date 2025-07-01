



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has emphatically stated that it is a “very gross oversimplification” and “even misleading at times” to define the India-US relationship primarily through the lens of China.





Responding to a question about how much the bilateral relationship is shaped by their stance on China, Jaishankar stressed that the partnership between New Delhi and Washington is multifaceted and cannot be reduced to a single factor.





He highlighted that the India-US relationship is built on a wide range of interests, including a robust economic and technological connection, as well as the significant contributions of the Indian diaspora in the United States. Jaishankar described the Indian community in the US as a “game-changer” for bilateral ties, entirely independent of China’s influence.





He pointed to the strong trade numbers and technological collaboration between the two countries as evidence of a substantive economic partnership that stands on its own merits.





Jaishankar also addressed the tendency to interpret defence and security cooperation between India and the US as being directed solely at China, urging observers to recognise broader strategic interests. For instance, India and the US work together to maintain the security of the Arabian Sea for global shipping, which is not exclusively about countering China.





He cautioned against the current “age of oversimplification,” urging a nuanced understanding of international relations, which are multi-causal and involve many interests beyond just one country.





While acknowledging that the US-China relationship has become more competitive, Jaishankar clarified that India’s approach is to further its own interests in this evolving landscape. He noted that India shares a land boundary with China and seeks stable relations with Beijing, which remains an important—albeit imbalanced—trade partner.





Jaishankar concluded that India’s strategy is to balance its relationships: to stabilise ties with China while maximising the convergences with the United States.





He emphasised that the positive trajectory of India-US relations is due to the intrinsic merits of their partnership, not merely as a reaction to China’s rise or US-China tensions.





Based On A PTI Report







