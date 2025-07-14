



Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held comprehensive discussions with members of the Indori International Business Network (IIBN) in Dubai as part of the 'Madhya Pradesh Global Dialogue 2025'. This event was a significant step towards strengthening ties between Madhya Pradesh and its global diaspora, particularly those settled in the United Arab Emirates.





During the meeting, CM Yadav highlighted the vast investment opportunities available in Madhya Pradesh, emphasizing the state's readiness for mutual cooperation and cultural exchange. He extended a warm invitation to the global industrial community to invest in the "Heart of India," underscoring the state's commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment.





The IIBN representatives, many of whom have roots in cities like Bhopal, Dewas, Ujjain, Dhar, and Pithampur, expressed a strong desire to reconnect with their hometowns and showed keen interest in establishing business ventures in these regions.





CM Yadav attributed the current favorable climate for investment and development in India to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He remarked on the rapid pace of change in the country and the government's proactive efforts to adapt and thrive in the evolving global scenario. According to Yadav, India's democratic framework, under Modi's stewardship, continues to preserve the nation's unique identity while embracing modernity and progress.





The Chief Minister also acknowledged the significant contributions of the Indian diaspora, particularly those from Madhya Pradesh, in enhancing India's reputation abroad. He praised their hard work and achievements in foreign lands, noting their enduring connection to their homeland. Yadav's remarks reflected a sense of pride and gratitude towards the diaspora, recognizing their role as ambassadors of Indian culture and enterprise.





The meeting in Dubai marked a pivotal moment in Madhya Pradesh's outreach to its global diaspora, aiming to leverage their expertise and resources for the state's development. The dialogue reinforced the commitment of both the state government and the expatriate community to collaborate for mutual growth and prosperity.



Based On ANI Report







