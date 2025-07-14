



Rabinder Ghosh, a prominent human rights activist from Bangladesh, has publicly alleged that China and Pakistan are directly involved in orchestrating and supporting atrocities against the Hindu minority in Bangladesh.





In a detailed interview, Ghosh claimed that information received by his organisation indicates China's involvement and Pakistan's consistent support to Bangladeshi Muslims, including reported instances of Pakistani personnel and army presence aiding anti-Hindu violence.





Ghosh described a dire situation for Hindus in Bangladesh, stating that forceful conversions to Islam, torture, intimidation, rape, and gang rape are widespread. He emphasised that the Hindu population is declining daily, with many being compelled to convert and subjected to severe violence. Ghosh cited three particularly egregious recent cases of forced conversion and violence as evidence of the ongoing crisis.





He criticised successive Bangladeshi governments for failing to protect Hindu rights, specifically pointing out the current interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, which took power after the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a student-led uprising in August 2024.





According to Ghosh, since Yunus assumed office, there has been a "reign of terror," and 2,336 incidents of violence against Hindus have been documented during his tenure. This violence has included the burning of Hindu homes and mass displacement, forcing many Hindus to flee their communities.





Ghosh also expressed deep frustration at the lack of response from the international community, including the United Nations, despite repeated pleas and detailed reports of the situation. He noted that women and children are especially vulnerable, facing torture, molestation, and rape, while his organisation has struggled to provide shelter and food for victims in the absence of government action.





The activist warned that the purpose of Bangladesh's independence—democracy, secularism, and the rule of law—is being undermined, and he likened the current situation to a resurgence of Pakistani influence in the country after 54 years. Ghosh concluded by lamenting that no international actors have intervened to assist the Hindu minority, leaving them isolated and at risk.





Based On ANI Report









